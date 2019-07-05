NEWS
Lagos Shuts Sangotedo Market To Avert Epidemic Outbreak
Lagos State Government on Friday shut the prestigious Sangotedo Market, Eti Osa, Lagos State to avert outbreak of epidemic likely to occur from indiscriminate dumping of refuse and poor hygiene practices by traders causing serious environmental problem in the area.
The Director of Public Affairs, Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) Mrs. Folashade Kadiri, who disclosed this to journalists said the state government has zero tolerance for environmental degradation.
Kadiri cited the governor’s executive order on traffic and sanitation matters, which stresses government’s zero tolerance for environmental abuse, including illegal and indiscriminate dumping of refuse, defacing the environment.
She noted that government’s efforts at restoring environmental sanity in the area were being thwarted by unhygienic activities of traders, who had consistently violated environmental laws and refused to patronize assigned PSP operators.
According to her, the management of LAWMA was working round the clock to reposition the organization to rid the state of waste, necessitating the introduction of “Lagos at 4 am” operation and other laudable initiatives, aimed at restoring environmental integrity in the state.
She said the authority had strongly warned of severe sanctions, including further closure of markets that indulge in indiscriminate dumping of refuse and on road medians.
Kadiri urged residents to support the state government’s quest to establish sustainable and livable environment that would be the pride of everyone, adding that they should shun indiscriminate waste disposal and patronize assigned PSP operators.
It would be recalled that in February 2019, LAWMA warned that it would shut down Ladipo ultra-modern market in Mushin, due to poor waste management practices, a plan later shelved after the traders turned a new leaf.
