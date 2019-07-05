NEWS
Makinde Dissolves Board Of Electoral Commission
Gov. Seyi Makinde has dissolved the board of the Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission (OYSIEC).
A statement issued on Friday in Ibadan by the state Head of Service, Mrs Amidat Agboola, said Makinde ordered the dissolution with effect from July 1.
According to the statement, the state government is prepared to offset the salary and allowances payable to all the board members having taken cognisance of the fact that their tenure has not expired.
The board members were directed to hand over all property of the state government in their custody to the most senior director in the commission.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the dissolved board was inaugurated on June 17, 2016 by the immediate past governor, Abiola Ajimobi.
The eight-man board headed by Mr John Ajeigbe conducted local government elections in the state on May 12, 2018.
The elections produced candidates of the All Progressives Congress as chairmen in all the 33 Local Government Councils and 35 Local Council Development Areas in the state.
Makinde, a PDP governor, few hours after his inauguration on May 29, sacked all the chairmen.
He claimed that the election which produced them was illegal because it contravened a court order.
