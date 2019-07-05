NEWS
Makinde Sacks OYSIEC Board, Vows To Pay Salaries, Allowance
…Action Illegal, Unconstitutional -ALGON
Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde has dissolved the board of the State Independent Electoral Board (OYSIEC) with a promise to pay their salaries and allowances till the end of their tenure.
The dissolution letter dated July 1st addressed to the Chairman of the Board stated that the governor is aware that the tenure of the members have not expired but that the government is ready to offset all the salaries and entitlements of the members for the remaining period of the tenure.
The dissolution was contained in a letter signed by the state’s Head of Service, Alhaja Amidat Olokada Agboola in Ibadan.
The board of OYSIEC was asked to hand over all government properties in their possession to the Director of Administration at the commission.
The statement said that the governor acknowledged the fact that the tenure of members of OYSIEC was yet completed, he promised to offset all salaries and allowances of members till the end of their tenure in a lump sum.
The development could be said to be in fulfillment of the plan of the new government to reconstitute the state electoral body with a promise to conduct local government elections latest by the first quarter of next year.
The letter entitled, “Dissolution of Board of Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission” reads: “I wish to refer to the above subject and inform you that His Excellency, Engr. Seyi Makinde has approved the dissolution of the board of Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission with effect from 1st July, 2019.
“While noting the fact that your tenure has not expired, the State government is ready to offset all salaries and allowances payable to you till the end of your tenure.
“His Excellency wishes you the best in your future endeavors. Kindly hand over the property of the State in your care to the most senior Director in your commission”, part of the statement said.
It would be recalled that the OYSIEC board, headed by Mr Olajide Ajeigbe, a retired staff of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was inaugurated on June 19th 2016 by former governor Abiola Ajimobi.
Commenting on the development, the Association of Local Government Association of Nigeria (ALGON) Oyo State chapter described the decision of governor Seyi Makinde to sack the board of the State Independent National Electoral Commission (OYSIEC) as illegal and unconstitutional.
ALGON chairman, Hon. Abass Ayodeji-Aleshinloye in an interview with our correspondent in Ibadan noted that members of the board have five-year tenure, saying the governor ought to have allowed the tenure to expire.
He condemned also the decision of the governor to pay members their salaries and allowances till the end of their tenure.
“The decision of governor Seyi Makinde to dissolve the board of the Oyo State Independent National Electoral Commission OYSIEC and pay members their salaries and allowances is illegal and unconstitutional.
“In fact, he doesn’t understand what he is going to pay them for. Pay for job or work that is not done. I don’t think he knows what governance is all about. I don’t understand if government is run that way”, Aleshinloye said.
