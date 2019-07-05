Connect with us
Advertise With Us

BUSINESS

Mike Sangster Appointed MD Of Total E&P Nigeria Ltd

Published

1 min ago

on

The board of directors of Total E&P Nigeria has appointed Mr. Mike Sangster as managing director/chief executive of Total E&P Nigeria Ltd. (TEPNG) with effect from July 01, 2019. He succeeds Mr. Nicolas Terraz, who is now the senior vice president for Africa, for the Exploration and Production branch.

Sangster has served in various capacities with extensive experience in business and management, within the Total Group.

Before his appointment as the managing director/chief executive of Total E & P Nigeria ltd., he was the senior vice president, Investor Relations of Total; Managing Director of Total E&P, Australia; President & General Manager of Total E&P, Thailand; Vice President, Economics, Strategy and Planning for Total Exploration & Production; Vice President, Business Development & Strategy for Total E&P, USA; and Senior International Negotiator.

A graduate of Electrical Engineering from the University of Aberdeen, Mr. Sangster worked as a corporate development manager at Scottish Power, before joining the TOTAL Group.

Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

COVER STORIES12 mins ago

We’re Winning War Against Kidnapping, Banditry – Security Chiefs

Nigeria’s security chiefs have given themselves thumbs-up in the ongoing armed forces and the police war against kidnapping, banditry, armed...
CRIME12 mins ago

We Spend N4m On Each Petition – ICPC

In its anti-graft war, the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) says it spends an average of...
COVER STORIES15 mins ago

Clerics Accused Of Sexual Assault

In recent times, many so-called ‘men of God’ have found themselves entangled in sexual assault allegations that subjected them to...
COVER STORIES21 mins ago

Osun Gov Poll: Anxiety As Supreme Court Gives Verdict Today

Fear has gripped residents of Osun State, especially those in the camps of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and...
POLITICS37 mins ago

As Citizens Set Agenda For Nasarawa 6th Assembly

The Nasarawa State’s 6th House of Assembly was inaugurated on June 10, 2019. Immediately after it’s inauguration, the House proceeded...
NEWS48 mins ago

Firm Canvasses Green Finance For Sustainable Environment Project

For a sustainable environmental projects, PanAfrican Capital (PAC) Holdings canvassed for the use of green finance and increasing the level...
NEWS56 mins ago

Indigo Wins ‘Outstanding PR Agency of the Year’ Award

Integrated Indigo Limited, one of Nigeria’s leading public relations and event management consultancy firm has once again emerged as the...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: