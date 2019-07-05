Tribute
Mohammed Salihijo Ahmad In Loving Memory 1957 – 1999
Here was a man who uplifted the face of professionalism in Nigeria
Here was a man who became the people’s consultant in various fields
Here was a man who had this wonderful ability of putting everyone on his toes
Here was a man who recognized greatness and appreciated any good he could find in a person
Here was a man who trained so many and encouraged many more to private practice or to other potential fields he felt they could excel in
Here was a man who had the love of all Nigerians at heart
Here was a man who touched the lives of so many people in so many nice ways
Here was a man with exceptional leadership qualities and a good foresight
Here was a man who respected all irrespective of class, religious or ethnic difference
Here was a man so hard working that his peers called him ‘Duracell’ and others ‘UPS’. He worked four years during the PTF days without taking a leave and without visiting any country outside Nigeria – always delegating others to attend conferences and workshops abroad.
Here was a man very humble and never regarded himself as the master; always calling himself a bloody slave driver
Here was a man with a powerful sense of speech you could hardly beat him in an argument; he always had his facts tidied up somewhere coupled with quotes from the Quran or Sunnah which can be produced at any time if needed
Here was a man who was disciplined and consistent on doing things the right way
Here was a man simple in character with the fear of God always at the back of his mind
Here was a man very humorous, caring and understanding
Here was a man very strict and a no nonsense person who dealt several times with defaulters and 419 chaps – always suggesting that the use of ‘koboko/bulala’ should be enforced as a deterrent to mischief makers.
Here was a man who would never hesitate to correct you when you do wrong
Here was a man who would always point out things you could do to earn reward from God
Here was a man very contented with life who lived his life to the fullest and was very carefree about material things
Here was a man who understood the power of communication and ensured that time and energy were saved by using the phone. He personally bought and installed phone lines for so many. (smart phones not available then).
Here was a man who believed ICT is the future. He personally hired a computer teacher to train children in homes of some friends and associates.
Here was a man who was so thoughtful and caring to family, friends and the needy
Here was a man who created ‘Deenul Haq’ – a forum whereby different Islamic sects can come together and learn to coexist peacefully
Here was a man who loved responsibility and took it up well
Here was a man very religious and ever grateful to God
Here was a man who loved to unite family members and stood up as a leader in the family
Here was a man very generous and generous to a fault
Here was a man very thorough and thorough indeed
Here was a man who always had a joke to tell
Here was a man anyone would love to meet at least once in a life time
This wonderful man died at a time when people loved him most
This wonderful man was a human being and definitely had his lapses
May all those whom he had hurt in his corrective ways or any other way forgive him
May those who felt hurt because they could not get access to him during the PTF days forgive him; he could not avail himself to all in order for the work to be done
May those whom he promised to assist but could not due to the winding up of the PTF forgive him. I’m sure he would have helped in other ways had death not caught up with him
May all those who felt offended in one way or the other during the course of his lifetime forgive him
May I use this opportunity to ask every Nigerian to forgive them (the directors and staff of Afri Projects Consortium) for any lapses there may have been from their side as the company was the main consultant to the PTF. They all worked tirelessly to make it successful and Alhamdulillah, it remains one of the most laudable projects carried out in Nigeria. The current President Muhammadu Buhari was the Chairman – so integrity personified.
May Allah forgive him, have mercy on him and reward him with Jannatul Firdaus.
Ameen
Signed: Umma Salihijo
Umma is Salihijo’s widow.
MOST READ
We’re Winning War Against Kidnapping, Banditry – Security Chiefs
Nigeria’s security chiefs have given themselves thumbs-up in the ongoing armed forces and the police war against kidnapping, banditry, armed...
We Spend N4m On Each Petition – ICPC
In its anti-graft war, the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) says it spends an average of...
Clerics Accused Of Sexual Assault
In recent times, many so-called ‘men of God’ have found themselves entangled in sexual assault allegations that subjected them to...
Osun Gov Poll: Anxiety As Supreme Court Gives Verdict Today
Fear has gripped residents of Osun State, especially those in the camps of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and...
As Citizens Set Agenda For Nasarawa 6th Assembly
The Nasarawa State’s 6th House of Assembly was inaugurated on June 10, 2019. Immediately after it’s inauguration, the House proceeded...
Firm Canvasses Green Finance For Sustainable Environment Project
For a sustainable environmental projects, PanAfrican Capital (PAC) Holdings canvassed for the use of green finance and increasing the level...
Indigo Wins ‘Outstanding PR Agency of the Year’ Award
Integrated Indigo Limited, one of Nigeria’s leading public relations and event management consultancy firm has once again emerged as the...
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS18 hours ago
Tension In Reps As Factional PDP Minority Leader Chinda, Others Occupy Principal Officers’ Seats
-
BUSINESS15 hours ago
Dangote Cement: 21m People To Benefit From Promo
-
NEWS14 hours ago
PDP: BoT Chair Makes U-turn, Backs Party’s Choice For Reps Minority Leader
-
NEWS11 hours ago
Alaibe, Dino, Suleiman Pick Gubernatorial Forms For Bayelsa, Kogi
-
NEWS15 hours ago
Troops repel fresh Boko Haram insurgents attack in Borno
-
POLITICS18 hours ago
BSO Endorses Bulama For APC Nat’l Secretary
-
NEWS18 hours ago
Police Beefs Up Security In Osun Ahead Of Governorship Election Judgement
-
NEWS10 hours ago
Anxiety Grips Osun Residents As Supreme Court Gives Verdict Friday