Mohammed Salihijo Ahmad In Loving Memory 1957 – 1999

Here was a man who uplifted the face of professionalism in Nigeria

Here was a man who became the people’s consultant in various fields

Here was a man who had this wonderful ability of putting everyone on his toes

Here was a man who recognized greatness and appreciated any good he could find in a person

Here was a man who trained so many and encouraged many more to private practice or to other potential fields he felt they could excel in

Here was a man who had the love of all Nigerians at heart

Here was a man who touched the lives of so many people in so many nice ways

Here was a man with exceptional leadership qualities and a good foresight

Here was a man who respected all irrespective of class, religious or ethnic difference

Here was a man so hard working that his peers called him ‘Duracell’ and others ‘UPS’. He worked four years during the PTF days without taking a leave and without visiting any country outside Nigeria – always delegating others to attend conferences and workshops abroad.

Here was a man very humble and never regarded himself as the master; always calling himself a bloody slave driver

Here was a man with a powerful sense of speech you could hardly beat him in an argument; he always had his facts tidied up somewhere coupled with quotes from the Quran or Sunnah which can be produced at any time if needed

Here was a man who was disciplined and consistent on doing things the right way

Here was a man simple in character with the fear of God always at the back of his mind

Here was a man very humorous, caring and understanding

Here was a man very strict and a no nonsense person who dealt several times with defaulters and 419 chaps – always suggesting that the use of ‘koboko/bulala’ should be enforced as a deterrent to mischief makers.

Here was a man who would never hesitate to correct you when you do wrong

Here was a man who would always point out things you could do to earn reward from God

Here was a man very contented with life who lived his life to the fullest and was very carefree about material things

Here was a man who understood the power of communication and ensured that time and energy were saved by using the phone. He personally bought and installed phone lines for so many. (smart phones not available then).

Here was a man who believed ICT is the future. He personally hired a computer teacher to train children in homes of some friends and associates.

Here was a man who was so thoughtful and caring to family, friends and the needy

Here was a man who created ‘Deenul Haq’ – a forum whereby different Islamic sects can come together and learn to coexist peacefully

Here was a man who loved responsibility and took it up well

Here was a man very religious and ever grateful to God

Here was a man who loved to unite family members and stood up as a leader in the family

Here was a man very generous and generous to a fault

Here was a man very thorough and thorough indeed

Here was a man who always had a joke to tell

Here was a man anyone would love to meet at least once in a life time

This wonderful man died at a time when people loved him most

This wonderful man was a human being and definitely had his lapses

May all those whom he had hurt in his corrective ways or any other way forgive him

May those who felt hurt because they could not get access to him during the PTF days forgive him; he could not avail himself to all in order for the work to be done

May those whom he promised to assist but could not due to the winding up of the PTF forgive him. I’m sure he would have helped in other ways had death not caught up with him

May all those who felt offended in one way or the other during the course of his lifetime forgive him

May I use this opportunity to ask every Nigerian to forgive them (the directors and staff of Afri Projects Consortium) for any lapses there may have been from their side as the company was the main consultant to the PTF. They all worked tirelessly to make it successful and Alhamdulillah, it remains one of the most laudable projects carried out in Nigeria. The current President Muhammadu Buhari was the Chairman – so integrity personified.

May Allah forgive him, have mercy on him and reward him with Jannatul Firdaus.

Ameen

Signed: Umma Salihijo

Umma is Salihijo’s widow.