BUSINESS
NCC Raises The Alarm Over Influx Of Substandard Phones
The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has raised the alarm over the influx of substandard phones and other telecom devices into Nigeria, saying such devices are responsible for low quality of service and associated hazardous health effect.
This was made known by the executive vice chairman of NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, during a sensitisation workshop with the theme: “Stakeholders Sensitisation Workshop on the Hazardous Effect of Non-type Approved Handsets and Impact on Quality of Service and e-Waste,” in Bwari Area Council, FCT, Abuja.
He said the sensitisation programme was part of the Commission’s deliberate move to educate and create awareness on the hazardous health effects and negative economic implications of the patronage of fake handsets and other Information and Communication Technology (ICT) devices in the country.
Danbatta, who was represented by the director, zonal operations department at NCC, Mrs. Amina Shehu, said the Commission was empowered by the Nigerian Communications Act to establish and enforce standards for all telecommunications equipment in operation in Nigeria to ensure that they operate seamlessly and safely within the Nigerian telecommunications environment.
“As we all know, sub-standard, counterfeit or non-type approved handsets are a global menace and much more severe in the third world and developing economies. In Nigeria, as in other developing countries, this problem has been very challenging because of its large population and market size that make such markets very attractive to marketers of non-type approved handsets,” he said.
He averred that NCC is empowered by the Nigeria Communications Act 2003 section 132 to carry out Type Approval of all communications equipment for use in Nigeria.
According to him, the NCC was set to form a coalition of forces in a renewed strategic partnership with all the marketers of handsets in the sector, to contain the menace.
In his paper presentation on the theme of discourse, manager, Technical Standards and Network Integrity, Engr. Kunle Olorundare, harped on the need to eschew substandard phones for optimal quality of service.
A participant who spoke at the event, director, Mobilisation and Orientation, Bwari Area Council, Mrs Grace Jakawa, commended the commission for bringing such programme to the council, even as she advised NCC to set up a code which would enable consumers to confirm if a handset was type approved by simply sending text to such designated code for verification.
MOST READ
Firm Canvasses Green Finance For Sustainable Environment Project
For a sustainable environmental projects, PanAfrican Capital (PAC) Holdings canvassed for the use of green finance and increasing the level...
Indigo Wins ‘Outstanding PR Agency of the Year’ Award
Integrated Indigo Limited, one of Nigeria’s leading public relations and event management consultancy firm has once again emerged as the...
There Is No Shortcut To Wealth, Fame, Magu Warns Youths
The acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Ibrahim Magu, has warned Nigerian youths to jettison crimes...
Many Feared Dead, 30 Vehicles Burnt As Pipeline Explode In Lagos
Many people are feared killed from an oil pipeline explosion that occurred in the early hours of yesterday in Ijegun,...
Senate Mulls Compulsory Health Insurance Package By Employers
The Senate yesterday directed the Federal Ministry of Health to put in place policies that would compel employers of labour...
Obaseki Okays N100m For 40 Entrepreneurs In Edo
The Edo State governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has said that N100million from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s N2billion credit...
5 People Still Missing In Lagos Boat Mishap – LASWA
The Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA), yesterday said five people were still missing six days after a-20 capacity passengers’ boat...
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS17 hours ago
Tension In Reps As Factional PDP Minority Leader Chinda, Others Occupy Principal Officers’ Seats
- BUSINESS15 hours ago
Dangote Cement: 21m People To Benefit From Promo
- NEWS13 hours ago
PDP: BoT Chair Makes U-turn, Backs Party’s Choice For Reps Minority Leader
- NEWS10 hours ago
Alaibe, Dino, Suleiman Pick Gubernatorial Forms For Bayelsa, Kogi
- NEWS14 hours ago
Troops repel fresh Boko Haram insurgents attack in Borno
- POLITICS17 hours ago
BSO Endorses Bulama For APC Nat’l Secretary
- NEWS18 hours ago
Police Beefs Up Security In Osun Ahead Of Governorship Election Judgement
- NEWS9 hours ago
Anxiety Grips Osun Residents As Supreme Court Gives Verdict Friday