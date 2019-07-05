NIS Issues 20,000 Enhanced e- Passports

…Proposes Migrants Identity Number

As part of efforts to drastically reduce the Crisis associated with identity and insecurity in the country, the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) said they have so far issued no fewer than twenty thousand (20,000) enhanced e- passport.

The Comptroller General, Muhammad Babandede who made the disclosure while Fielding questions after the decoration ceremony of four newly promoted Deputy Comptrollers of Immigration said, the figure covers only Lagos and Abuja.

Babandede who stated that the new travel document has additional security features in line with the prescriptions of the International Civil Aviation Organistion (ICAO) added that booklet is whether friendly and contains polycarbonate data page that mitigates incidences of damage.

According to him, having migrated from the Machine Readable Passport to the e-Passport in 2007, the service found it expedient to review the document and its administrative processes to further conform to global best practices.