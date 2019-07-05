Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

NIS Issues 20,000 Enhanced e- Passports

Published

1 min ago

on

…Proposes Migrants Identity Number

As part of efforts to drastically reduce the Crisis associated with identity and insecurity in the country, the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) said they have so far issued no fewer than twenty thousand (20,000) enhanced e- passport.

The Comptroller General, Muhammad Babandede who made the disclosure while Fielding questions after the decoration ceremony of four newly promoted Deputy Comptrollers of Immigration said, the figure covers only Lagos and Abuja.

Babandede who stated that the new travel document has additional security features in line with the prescriptions of the International Civil Aviation Organistion (ICAO) added that booklet is whether friendly and contains polycarbonate data page that mitigates incidences of damage.

According to him, having migrated from the Machine Readable Passport to the e-Passport in 2007, the service found it expedient to review the document and its administrative processes to further conform to global best practices.

 

Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS1 min ago

NIS Issues 20,000 Enhanced e- Passports

…Proposes Migrants Identity Number As part of efforts to drastically reduce the Crisis associated with identity and insecurity in the...
NEWS6 mins ago

Osun S/Court Judgement: Democracy, Judiciary Bleeding, Says Frank

A political activist and former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has reacted...
NEWS8 mins ago

Wild Jubilation In Osun As Supreme Court Affirms Oyetola’s Election  

Wild jubilation erupted in the camp of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its supporters in Osun yesterday following the...
Peoples Democratic Party PDP logo Peoples Democratic Party PDP logo
NEWS15 mins ago

PDP, Others React To Gov. Oyetola’s Supreme Court Victory

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun says it has accepted the Supreme Court judgment that affirmed Gov. Gboyega Oyetola...
NEWS17 mins ago

Access Bank Bags International Award For Improving Value For Women

Access Bank Plc. has emerged winner of the 2019 GBA Women’s Market Champion Impact Award for its efforts towards providing...
WORLD1 hour ago

South Africa’s Denel Asks For $200M State Cash Injection -CEO

South African state defence company has asked the government for a 2.8 billion rand ($200 million) cash injection to help...
NEWS1 hour ago

Buhari Congratulates Oyetola On Supreme Court Victory

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Gov. Gboyega Oyetola of Osun on the Friday Supreme Court ruling which affirmed his victory...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: