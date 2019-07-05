NEWS
Obaseki, Security Agencies Meet, Warn Against Disturbance Of Public Peace
…vow to prosecute, jail those stockpiling arms, ammunition
The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has met with heads of security agencies in the state and have warned against actions that could jeopardise public peace.
The security meeting, which was presided over by the governor, was attended by the Commander, 4th Brigade of the Nigerian Army, the Commissioner of Police, Edo State, and heads of the Department of State Services (DSS), the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), Nigeria Customs Service, Nigeria Prisons Service, and was convened to review the security situation in the state.
In a statement, Special Adviser on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr Crusoe Osagie, said the state security council resolved to sound a strong warning to individuals and groups who are bent on causing trouble and disrupting public peace.
Osagie said: “The council declared that the security apparatus in the state will stop at nothing to bring to justice anybody who foments trouble and will rely on the law to prosecute anybody found wanting.
“While stating that they are aware that some unscrupulous persons, under the guise of politics, are importing arms and ammunition to cause mayhem, they warned that the state security council is aware of their activities, stressing that the state’s shield stands guard and its sword stands ready to bring to justice anyone found engaging in such criminal activity.”
According to the security council, “no matter how highly placed these persons are, they will not only be arrested but prosecuted and jailed.”
The council advised “parents to keep a close watch on their children and wards and prevent them from being recruited by these unscrupulous individuals in the name of politics to disrupt public peace.”
