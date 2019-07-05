Osun: PDP Expresses Shock Over S/Court Verdict 

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday said it is shocked at the ruling of the Supreme Court on the contentious Osun State Governorship election.

The fact that the Supreme Court had a split judgment also speaks volumes on its verdict in the matter.

A statement by the PDP national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbodinyan, said “Our study of the judgment however shows that the Supreme Court did not negate the position of the PDP and millions of Nigerians that our candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke won the election, but based its verdict on reservations over issues of technicalities arising at the election petition tribunal.

“Nevertheless, our party stands with overwhelming majority of Nigerians on that undeniable fact that the people of Osun State, by the votes cast at the poll, preferred Senator Adeleke as their governor.

“The PDP, as a law-abiding party, however, urges the people of Osun state to remain united, calm and not lose hope in our democratic process and the quest for a government that truly represents their wishes and aspirations,” the party said.