Osun S/Court Judgement: Democracy, Judiciary Bleeding, Says Frank
A political activist and former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has reacted to the judgement of Supreme Court on the Osun State governorship tussle which favoured Isiaka Oyetola, saying that democracy and judiciary are being bled under the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its government.
Frank alleged that the rule of law has been replaced with the rule of force, intimidation and blackmail under the current administration.
Frank in a statement shortly after the apex court’s verdict on Friday said: “The Supreme Court’s ruling on the Osun State gubernatorial petition is not surprising because the judgement was already in public domain long before it was read.
“Nigerians do not need a soothsayer or a prophet to know who the actual winner of the Osun State Governorship election is. This judgement granting victory to the candidate of the APC is nothing but a day light robbery against the people of Osun state and by extension Nigeria.
“It is for this reason that the Supreme Court did not take the Constitution into consideration but preferred to use technicalities. Shame to the Supreme Court Justices for this laughable judgement!
Was it the fault of the petitioner that Justice Peter Obiora was absent? Why should the petitioner Senator Ademola Adeleke pay for the absence of Justice Obiora?
The political activist, however, called on Nigerians to be vigilant and pay more attention to the Presidential Election Tribunal which he believes will end up at the Supreme Court so as not to allow a similar miscarriage of justice that just happened in Osun state to repeat itself.
“We have it on good authority that the APC is putting pressure on the Supreme Court to use similar technicalities to throw out the presidential election petition when it gets to them. They also plan to do the same in Sokoto and Kano states.
