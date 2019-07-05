FOOTBALL
Paris Saint-Germain Sign Former Man Utd Midfielder Herrera
Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed the signing of former Manchester United and Spain midfielder Ander Herrera.
The 29-year-old, who spent five seasons with the Red Devils after arriving from Athletic Club, made 189 appearances and won the FA Cup, Carabao Cup and Europa League during his stay at Old Trafford.
Although he was limited to just 28 appearances in his final year at United, the Premier League side hoped to extend his deal but were unable to reach an agreement with the Spain international, allowing him to leave for free when his contract expired.
Reports linking Herrera to a switch to PSG emerged in April and intensified once his departure was confirmed the following month.
And the Ligue 1 champions have acted on their interest by luring him to Parc des Princes with a five-year contract.
“Paris Saint-Germain is the greatest club in France. It keeps on improving and competes to win every possible title,” he told the club’s website.
“I was looking forward to coming to Paris and to wearing those colors. I hope to continue to make history with the club!
“Joining this club is an amazing feeling. I also love the city. Paris is the most beautiful city in the world. I promise three things: work, professionalism and passion.
I also promise to improve my French because I think that the language is very important for the team’s communication.”
Herrera is PSG’s second signing of the summer, following Pablo Sarabia, who joined from Sevilla in a €20 million deal.
Thomas Tuchel’s side have already waved goodbye to Lassana Diarra and Adrien Rabiot, while Leandro Paredes has been linked with a move away despite only joining from Zenit in January.
Meanwhile, he is the second first-team player to leave United this summer, as Antonio Valencia also departed as a free agent, while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team have signed Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace and Daniel James from Swansea City thus far.
MOST READ
JUST IN: Osun Guber: Supreme Court Decides In Favour Of Oyetola
The Supreme Court has ruled in favour of Gboyega Oyetola as the winner of the Osun State governorship election. This...
We’re Winning War Against Kidnapping, Banditry – Security Chiefs
Nigeria’s security chiefs have given themselves thumbs-up in the ongoing armed forces and the police war against kidnapping, banditry, armed...
We Spend N4m On Each Petition – ICPC
In its anti-graft war, the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) says it spends an average of...
Clerics Accused Of Sexual Assault
In recent times, many so-called ‘men of God’ have found themselves entangled in sexual assault allegations that subjected them to...
Osun Gov Poll: Anxiety As Supreme Court Gives Verdict Today
Fear has gripped residents of Osun State, especially those in the camps of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and...
As Citizens Set Agenda For Nasarawa 6th Assembly
The Nasarawa State’s 6th House of Assembly was inaugurated on June 10, 2019. Immediately after it’s inauguration, the House proceeded...
Firm Canvasses Green Finance For Sustainable Environment Project
For a sustainable environmental projects, PanAfrican Capital (PAC) Holdings canvassed for the use of green finance and increasing the level...
MOST POPULAR
- Tribute5 hours ago
20 Years Without Our Bappa
- NEWS22 hours ago
Tension In Reps As Factional PDP Minority Leader Chinda, Others Occupy Principal Officers’ Seats
- NEWS15 hours ago
Alaibe, Dino, Suleiman Pick Gubernatorial Forms For Bayelsa, Kogi
- BUSINESS20 hours ago
Dangote Cement: 21m People To Benefit From Promo
- NEWS18 hours ago
PDP: BoT Chair Makes U-turn, Backs Party’s Choice For Reps Minority Leader
- NEWS20 hours ago
Troops repel fresh Boko Haram insurgents attack in Borno
- POLITICS23 hours ago
BSO Endorses Bulama For APC Nat’l Secretary
- NEWS23 hours ago
Police Beefs Up Security In Osun Ahead Of Governorship Election Judgement