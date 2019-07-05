Connect with us
Supreme Court Verdict: Adeleke Congratulates Oyetola, Wishes Him Well

1 min ago

Sen. Ademola Adeleke, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the September 2018 governorship election in Osun, on Friday congratulated Gov. Gboyega Oyetola on his victory at the Supreme Court.

Adeleke, in a congratulatory message issued in Osogbo by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, said his ambition was never a do-or-die affair.

NAN reports that the Supreme Court in a split judgment of five to two on Friday upheld the election of Oyetola.

Adeleke said since the the Supreme Court was the apex court in the land, its decision, regardless of his disagreement and disappointment with it, remains final.

“As a democrat and law abiding citizen, I accept the ruling no matter my misgivings.

“I wish Governor Oyetola well in the governance of Osun State,” Adeleke said.

He expressed immense gratitude and appreciation to his supporters as well as leaders and members of the party for their massive support throughout the duration of the case.

“In all circumstances, we must thank God Almighty. We gallantly fought a good fight in pursuance of a democratic cause. The ideals we fought for live on.

“Our ambition was never a do-or die-affair.

” We aspired to serve and deliver democratic dividends to the people of Osun State.

“Our ambition was altruistic. We wish Governor Oyetola the best in governance of the state,” Adeleke said.

Also reacting, Mr Tunde Olatunji, the Chief Whip of Osun House of Assembly, described the judgement as a reaffirmation of the choice of the majority of the people of the state.

Olatunji, in a statement in Osogbo, said the high expectation of all parties that patiently waited for the verdict was proof that Nigerians believe in peaceful resolutions of conflicts rather than resorting to self help.

According to him, Nigeria’s democracy is sincerely on the path of sustainable growth given the reactions of the people to the outcome of the entire litigation process.

Olatunji called on all stakeholders to join hands with the governor, saying the task of developing the state is a joint civic responsibility of all.

 

