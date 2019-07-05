Suspected Thief Changes Plea as Court About To Pass Sentence

A 26-year-old shopkeeper, Lawrence Edodi, who admitted stealing his employer’s N340, 000 during arraignment, on Friday changed his plea before an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State.

The defendant, whose residential address was not provided, told the court during review of the facts of the case that he did not commit the offence.

The Magistrate, Mr Aro Lambo consequently granted him bail in the sum of N200, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Lambo ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and show evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

He adjourned the case until Aug. 8 for trial.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Ingobo Emby, told the court that the defendant committed the theft on June 15, at 10.30a.m. at Orchid Hotel Road, Lekki, Ajah, Lagos.

He alleged that the defendant stole N340, 000 belonging to his employer, Mr Edward Ekwong, in contravention of Section 287 (7) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the section provides for seven year’s imprisonment for stealing from one’s employer. (NAN)