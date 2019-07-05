NEWS
Suspected Thief Changes Plea as Court About To Pass Sentence
A 26-year-old shopkeeper, Lawrence Edodi, who admitted stealing his employer’s N340, 000 during arraignment, on Friday changed his plea before an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State.
The defendant, whose residential address was not provided, told the court during review of the facts of the case that he did not commit the offence.
The Magistrate, Mr Aro Lambo consequently granted him bail in the sum of N200, 000 with two sureties in like sum.
Lambo ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and show evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.
He adjourned the case until Aug. 8 for trial.
Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Ingobo Emby, told the court that the defendant committed the theft on June 15, at 10.30a.m. at Orchid Hotel Road, Lekki, Ajah, Lagos.
He alleged that the defendant stole N340, 000 belonging to his employer, Mr Edward Ekwong, in contravention of Section 287 (7) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the section provides for seven year’s imprisonment for stealing from one’s employer. (NAN)
MOST READ
Suspected Thief Changes Plea as Court About To Pass Sentence
A 26-year-old shopkeeper, Lawrence Edodi, who admitted stealing his employer’s N340, 000 during arraignment, on Friday changed his plea before...
Makinde Sacks OYSIEC Board, Vows To Pay Salaries, Allowance
…Action Illegal, Unconstitutional -ALGON Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde has dissolved the board of the State Independent Electoral Board...
NIS Issues 20,000 Enhanced e- Passports
…Proposes Migrants Identity Number As part of efforts to drastically reduce the Crisis associated with identity and insecurity in the...
Osun S/Court Judgement: Democracy, Judiciary Bleeding, Says Frank
A political activist and former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has reacted...
Wild Jubilation In Osun As Supreme Court Affirms Oyetola’s Election
Wild jubilation erupted in the camp of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its supporters in Osun yesterday following the...
PDP, Others React To Gov. Oyetola’s Supreme Court Victory
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun says it has accepted the Supreme Court judgment that affirmed Gov. Gboyega Oyetola...
Access Bank Bags International Award For Improving Value For Women
Access Bank Plc. has emerged winner of the 2019 GBA Women’s Market Champion Impact Award for its efforts towards providing...
MOST POPULAR
- Tribute8 hours ago
20 Years Without Our Bappa
- NEWS19 hours ago
Alaibe, Dino, Suleiman Pick Gubernatorial Forms For Bayelsa, Kogi
- NEWS22 hours ago
PDP: BoT Chair Makes U-turn, Backs Party’s Choice For Reps Minority Leader
- NEWS4 hours ago
JUST IN: Osun Guber: Supreme Court Decides In Favour Of Oyetola
- BUSINESS24 hours ago
Dangote Cement: 21m People To Benefit From Promo
- NEWS23 hours ago
Troops repel fresh Boko Haram insurgents attack in Borno
- EDITORIAL10 hours ago
Salihijo Ahmad, 20 Years On…
- COLUMNS11 hours ago
The Story Of Busola Dakolo’s Unknown ‘Cousin’5