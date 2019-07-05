BUSINESS
Union Bank, JAN Partner To Empower Girls
Junior Achievement Nigeria (JAN) in partnership with Union Bank is set to empower 50 young girls including senior secondary school students at this year’s Leadership, Empowerment, Achievement and Development (LEAD) Camp.
The annual LEAD camp, a week-long programme is designed to nurture and empower young girls to become high-achieving women leaders while addressing Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 5 of gender equality and empowerment of women and girls.
The participating secondary school students would be engaged in a series of workshops and mentorship delivered by leading women from the private and public sectors, industries, non-profit initiatives in Nigeria and also HOD Consulting, a global leadership development company that serves Fortune 500 companies in the United States and Nigeria.
Speaking on the programme at a press conference in Lagos, Head, Citizenship and Sustainability, Union Bank, Ololade Awogbade, said that women were a huge part of the bedrock of any society and for that to be sustained in Nigeria, girls who have shown lot of brightness and promise need to be captured young and be impacted with the right leadership, empowerment and career skills.
