NEWS
1 Dies In Kano Tanker Explosion
The Kano State Fire Service, yesterday, confirmed one person dead, while another was injured, when a tanker, filled with diesel caught fire during a road crash, in Kano. Briefing newsmen in Kano, the public relations officer (PPRO) of the Fire Service, Saidu Mohammed, said the accident occurred at about 8:52am on Thursday.
According to him, as soon as the Fire Service received a distress call, it quickly dispatched personnel and vehicles to the scene of the incident, around 9am to rescue the victims.
Mohammed, who noted that the tanker plate number could not be identified, blamed the accident on the violation of the speed limit, which resulted in loss of control by the driver.
He said, two people were involved in the accident, adding that one died.
He added that the matter had been handed over to Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) officials for further investigation.
