NEWS
100% Fruit Juice Good For Recovering Lost Energy – Expert
The publicity secretary of the Nutritional Society of Nigeria, Olusola Malomo, has urged Nigerians, especially religious adherents, to explore the nutritional and health benefits of 100 per cent fruit juice to recover lost nutrients due to a long period of fasting.
Malomo gave the advice in the first series of his engagement on the health and nutritional benefits of 100 per cent fruit juice, a monthly educative programme sponsored by Chi Limited, the parent company of Chivita, as part of its ‘no-added sugar’ campaign.
According to the sponsor, the engagement, which kicked off last year, is aimed at sharing unbiased information on the benefits of 100 per cent fruit juice and support independent efforts by experts such as scientists, nutritionists, and dieticians to show how 100 per cent fruit juice contributes to the health and well-being of consumers.
In the series titled 100% Fruit Juice: a Healthy Way to Revitalise after Fasting, Malomo said fasting helps to relieve human system, adjusts fat level, strengthen the digestive system and increase its efficiency.
He, however, regretted that many people lose the health benefits of the spiritual exercise when they take to junk food shortly after.
“They break fasting with lavish, sweet and oily feasts. This increases cholesterol level and, perhaps, triggers diabetes. A few individuals, on the other hand, overstrain their systems, leading to deficiency of vital nutrients. These two contradictory challenges make post-fasting (in the case of extended rite) a crucial moment,” he noted.
Malomo, a renowned dietician, said fruits and vegetables consumption remain the healthiest way to recover lost nutrients without compromising the benefits that associate with fasting.
He continued: “Eating plenty of fruits and vegetables helps to reduce the risk of many diseases, including heart diseases, high blood pressure and cancers because they contain vitamins,
minerals and antioxidants, which keep one healthy and energised. “Most fruits are naturally low in fat, sodium and calories, and they have no cholesterols.”
