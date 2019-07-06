NEWS
104-year-old World War ll Veteran Begs FG For Pension
A 104-year-old World War ll Veteran of the Nigerian Army, Adamo Aduku on Saturday urged the Federal Government to pay...
I’m Determine To Rid Nigeria Of Insurgency, Criminality — PMB
President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday pledged his administration’s continued political will and determination towards ridding the country of insurgency and...
Erdogan, Putin Discuss Libya Conflict In Phone Call
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed on Saturday the ongoing conflict in Libya with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, state...
Customs Promotes 1,924 Officers
The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has promoted 1,924 Junior Cadre personnel of the service, the Customs’ Public Relations Officer, Mr Joseph...
Explosion Hits Military Unit, Kills 2 Soldiers
An explosion struck a military unit in Azerbaijan on Saturday, leaving two soldiers killed and another one injured, the country’s...
4 Escape Death As Tanker Overturns On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway
The Ogun Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Saturday said that four persons sustained various degrees of...
FRSC Warns Newly Recruited Marshals Against Extortion, Bribery
The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has warned the newly recruited marshals against extortion and bribe-taking during patrols. Mr Kabir...
