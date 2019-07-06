APC Support Groups Clamour For Bulama As Party Scribe

A coalition of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Support Groups has thrown its weight behind the candidature of Arch Mustapha Waziri Bulama as the next national secretary of the party.

This followed the vacuum created by the departure of Maimala Buni, the former secretary who is now the governor of Yobe State.

The endorsement was made during a stakeholders’ meeting of the support groups in Abuja chaired by the chairperson of the Technical Committee, Amb Fati Mohammed Goni.

The committee chairperson reeled out some of the fundamental, laudable, materials, valuable contributions and strides of Architect Bulama in the party particularly during the 2019 General Elections, especially the Presidential Elections where he served as the Buhari Campaign Organisation’s Deputy Director General.

The herculean task enabled him to bring out aggressive and vote winning strategies that ensured the victory of APC at the Presidential polls. If given the chance to become the next APC National Secretary, most of the rancour, administrative imbalance, loss of unity among members, addressing of sundry issues and complains, favouritism, automatic ticketing syndrome, building of confidence in the minds of party followers as well as interactions, will be achieved, addressed and put to an end. The position of national secretary of any party is key and sensitive, as such only competent, patriotic, open minded, intelligent and result oriented party players and movers can occupy such position. There were many grey areas left unattended to before the General Elections, Dr Fati emphasised. She further implored party faithful to put sentiments, favouritism and self-centered interests aside and rally round Architect Bulama for efficiency and upliftment of the party at national, zonal, state, local government and ward levels where many party supporters that sacrificed for the party’s success were ignored, not compensated and taking along. She also seized the opportunity to commend President Muhammadu Buhari and the national leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu (Jagaban Borgu) over the cordial relationship, understanding and togetherness that has existed between them in their zeal to deliver the best to Nigerians through the party manifesto.