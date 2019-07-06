NEWS
APC Suspends EDHA Member-Elect Over Misconduct
The leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oredo Local Government Area of Edo State has suspended the Edo State House of Assembly (EDHA) member-elect, Hon Christopher Ewere Okaeben.
A five-man panel set up on July 1, to investigate Okaeben’s misconduct, yesterday, at an enlarged meeting of APC members in Oredo Local Government Area of the state, recommended the suspension, which was announced.
According to the chairman of APC in Oredo LGA, Godwin Alabi, who read the report of the findings to members of the party, “the party followed the provisions of Article 21 of its constitution, which stipulates disciplinary actions for erring members.”
However, Okaeben, when contacted yesterday, said the members of the party that met and suspended him are irresponsible, adding they don’t have the power to suspend him from the party.
Alabi explained that the suspension of Okaeben was as a result of his failure to honour several invitations extended to him to ascertain his grievances against the party.
“Following his utterances, the APC in the council area asked him to apologise but he refused to comply with the party’s directive, rather, he threatened the life of the chairman of the party in the council area, Godwin Alabi.”
Alabi thanked the committee members for their objectivity while carrying out their job.
The chairman of Oredo Local Government Area, Hon Jenkins Osunde, said, “The party has taken a decision on Chris Okaeben” and urged that the party’s attention should now be focused on supporting Governor Godwin Obaseki to deliver the dividends of democracy to Edo people.
A member of the party in Oredo Ward 7, Mr Tony Alile, who moved the suspension motion, said Okaeben violated the party’s rules and was subsequently suspended for his action.
“If he retraces his steps and apologises, the party will treat his apology and take a decision,” he added.
Martins Osakue of Oredo Ward 2, said the suspension was in order, as there was need to put members in check from time to time, assuring that Okaeben could be forgiven if he apologises.
