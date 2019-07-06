Best Premier Hotel: A Place Guests Hate To Leave

Tucked in a posh corner of the highbrow Wuse 2 part of Abuja in gleaming white is an edifice, which promises guests unforgettable experiences, the Best Premier Hotel.

The imposing structure which is made up of three floors contains 33 rooms with the state of the art amenities which dwarf similar facilities located on its side of the Federal Capital Territory.

The hotel is made up 15 standard rooms, 16 executive and two suites. It also has three multipurpose halls which could be used for conferences, workshops, cocktails, parties and any other function. The halls have different sitting capacities. While the largest which is on the top floor seats 80 people conveniently, the other two located on the first and ground floors can accommodate 50 and 20 people respectively. This, of course, is according to the most convenient and spacious sitting arrangement.

Being a home from home, the Best-Premier hotel is replete with the full complements of a facility of its standard and worth. These include a swimming pool which runs round the clock, a restaurant, a bar, a bush bar, and of course a saloon and spa which all run for 24 hours daily. In a spacious corner of the facility next door to the spa is a fully equipped gym. These are capped with a 24-hour ultrafast connection to the internet and of course a 24-hour power supply.

Speaking with LEADERSHIP Weekend about the facility, its Financial Controller, Mr. Williams Onyemaechi, said the hotel was established in 2017 to exclusively take care of those with exquisite taste hence its choice of location and size.

Onyemaechi added that his experience so far at the facility has taught him that it is even more than a home away from home as guests end up feeling reluctant to leave after the expiration of their booked lodging.

“It’s fascinating how guests want to extend their stay on account of the quality of service and caliber of the amenities and facilities in the hotel. We have had cause to politely decline this kind of offer as their space might have been already booked by others who can’t wait to come in.”

Asked what makes the facility tick and in high demand, Onyemaechi gave an obvious answer. “The serene environment and ambience are conducive for relaxation for different categories of people. Whether with family, friend or alone, everybody wants to relax. And here is the perfect atmosphere.

“This is more than a home away from home. Comfort, convenience, facilities. They are all here. While here, it’s like home. Whatever you want is there to give you,” the financial controller said.

Alhaji Bala Mohammed, a guest who spoke with LEADERSHIP Weekend, said he had lodged at the hotel a number of times and would still do so in future.

“I am a resident of Abuja but at times I need to be alone to do some serious thinking which family and friends may not make too easy to happen. What do I do? Off, I am here. I have even spent a weekend here with my family,” Mohammed, a businessman, said.

Another guest who simply wanted to be known as Mrs Anthony, who was there with her husband said she and spouse always visited because of the hotel’s swimming pool, which she described as “cool”.

She added, “At times after a hectic week because of the nature of our jobs, my husband and I come here to spend some time to relax. It is bliss.”

As our correspondent made to leave, the easy smile and demeanor of Princess, the Front Desk officer and the general atmosphere of Best Premier made it difficult. But leave she must.