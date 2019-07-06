Collaborators Fuelling Insurgency – GOC

The Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC), 7 Division of Nigerian Army, Brig-Gen Abdulmalik Bulama Biu, has said that collaborators of Boko Haram are fuelling insurgency in Northeast.

The collaboration, according to him, includes suppliers of fuel and other logistics to terrorists in Sambisa Forest, Northern Borno and the Lake Chad region.

The GOC disclosed this, yesterday, in Maiduguri while briefing journalists on troops’ successful repulsion of Boko Haram terrorists’ attack on 212 Tank Battalion forward operation base, Gajiram, in Borno State.

“The ongoing war against Boko Haram is multi-dimensional. If terrorists are completely denied supplies of fuel and other logistics, how could they move their gun trucks, arms and ammunition to attack troops’ locations in the theatre of war?”

“The Army has continued to appeal to people that everybody must be on board to bring this war to an end. How will the people be on board? You’re a petroleum dealer that sells fuel; you should not sell it to terrorists, but to only genuine Nigerian citizens.

“The terrorists do not deserve to be sold petroleum products and other logistics for their operations. Some of the people have been dealing in grains and other logistics with Boko Haram for about a decade. Why should you be carrying fuel and grains to the bush for insurgents?”

Biu said if insurgents are true citizens, they should come out to be integrated into Nigerian society for such transactions, as according to him, the detractors continue to go behind the Army to support Boko Haram with fuel and other logistics.

Continuing he said: “We have made several arrests with overwhelming evidences in Maiduguri metropolis. Evidences with army indicated collaborations with Boko Haram.

He said the arrested suspected collaborators would be made public for prosecution in courts of law.