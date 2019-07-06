Tamiflu is a prescription medicine for the treatment of influenza, or flu, in children and adults.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the use of Tamiflu in 1999.

In 2009, governments across the world stockpiled the drug in response to the worldwide spread of the H1N1, or “swine flu” strain of influenza.

However, recent research has shed doubt on how well Tamiflu works and raised concerns over possible side effects.

Side effects of Tamiflu

Tamiflu can cause a variety of side effects. Most of the common side effects are not serious, but rarer and more serious side effects are possible.

Common side effects

According to the FDA, the most common side effects of Tamiflu are nausea and vomiting. Both tend to occur within the first 2 days of treatment.

Taking Tamiflu with food may reduce the risk of an upset stomach.

Is it safe?

For a child with diabetes, the benefits of taking Tamiflu may outweigh any potential risks.

For some children, the benefits of taking Tamiflu may outweigh any potential risks. This includes children with severe flu symptoms and those with the following underlying medical conditions: Heart disease, lung disease, kidney disease, liver disease, cancer, neuromuscular disorders, sickle cell disease, Diabetes and a weakened immune system.

The flu is more likely to cause complications in children who have one or more of the above conditions.

Does it work?

Research suggests that whether Tamiflu works differs for otherwise healthy individuals with mild flu and those with severe flu or other underlying health issues.

Effects in healthy individuals

Early clinical trials suggested that Tamiflu was highly effective in treating influenza among otherwise healthy people. The FDA’s approval of the drug followed in 1999.

A 2014 Cochrane review reinvestigated the data. The authors found that the drug reduced the duration of flu symptoms by less than a day.

Oseltamivir, the generic name for Tamiflu, had no significant effect on whether doctors have to admit people to hospital subsequently. The drug did not significantly reduce serious complications of influenza, such as bronchitis, sinusitis, and middle ear infections. Some people also experienced side effects when taking the drug.

The authors of this review suggested that oseltamivir helps treat the symptoms of flu but does not prevent the virus from replicating.

Roche, the company which marketed the drug original, jointly funded a separate study that disagreed with this claim and supported the use of NAIs.

Effects in hospitalized patients

In 2009, countries around the world experienced an outbreak of the H1N1 or “swine flu” virus. For the first time, researchers were able to collect observational data on the efficacy of Tamiflu in hospitalized patients.

A 2013 study analyzed the medical records of 784 children whom doctors had hospitalized for flu.

Of these, 8 percent who did not receive NAI treatment died as a result of the infection. This was 2 percent more than the number of children who died after being treated with an NAI.

Also, children who received NAI treatment earlier in the progression of the illness were more likely to survive.

Authors of a 2016 review suggested that data from people with mild symptoms should not be used to determine whether NAIs are effective for those with severe cases of the flu.

Typically, in otherwise healthy people, the body’s immune system can fight off the influenza virus. In people with weaker immune systems, antiviral drugs may boost the immune system and help rid the body of the virus.