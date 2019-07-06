Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

El-Rufai Appoints Chief Of Staff, Seven Other Aides

Published

1 min ago

on

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has appointed Muhammad Sani Abdullahi, the immediate past commissioner for Planning and Budget, as his new chief of staff.

The governor has also approved the appointment of seven other officials, including new heads for the State Primary Health Care Development Agency (SPHCDA) and the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA).

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner-Designate, Internal Security and Home Affairs, in a statement, disclosed that El-Rufai has approved the following appointments: “Muhammad Sani Abdullahi- Chief of Staff; Bala Yunusa Mohammed -Deputy Chief of Staff- Legislative; Hamza Abubakar-Executive Secretary, SPHCDA; Ben Kure, Special Adviser, Political Matters; Dr Omano Edigheji-Special Adviser, Research & Documentation; Maimuna Abubakar Zakari- Executive Secretary, SEMA; Dr Habiba Ibrahim Mohammed, Special Assistant, Geographic Information Service; Jamilu Albani, Director-Gen eral, Interfaith Matters.”

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS1 min ago

El-Rufai Appoints Chief Of Staff, Seven Other Aides

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has appointed Muhammad Sani Abdullahi, the immediate past commissioner for Planning and Budget, as...
NEWS3 mins ago

Why Gov Akeredolu Is Hunting Me – Ondo Former Commissioner

Former Commissioner for Special Duty, Culture and Tourism under the immediate past regime of Dr Olusegun Mimiko’s administration in Ondo...
NEWS6 mins ago

Again, Court Rules On Certificate Forgery Suit Against Hon Idirisu

A Federal Capital Territory (FCT) high court sitting in Jabi, Abuja, yesterday, ruled in a suit challenging the election of...
Nigeria-police-logo Nigeria-police-logo
NEWS6 mins ago

Victim Of Police Brutality Seeks Enforcement Of N20m Judgement

A victim of police brutality, Mr Olaide Adebayo, has called on the Federal Government, Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) and human...
NEWS6 mins ago

AbdulRazaq Approves N350m For Colleges, FADAMA

Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, yesterday, approved the immediate payment of N250m to offset at least two months of outstanding...
NEWS14 mins ago

Nasarawa Complies With Council’s Financial Guidelines

The permanent secretary in the Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs in Nasarawa State, Bala Sani, has said government...
NEWS15 mins ago

Maritime Workers Suspend Strike After FG’s Intervention

The Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) has suspended the three days industrial action embarked upon on Wednesday. In a...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: