El-Rufai Appoints Chief Of Staff, Seven Other Aides

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has appointed Muhammad Sani Abdullahi, the immediate past commissioner for Planning and Budget, as his new chief of staff.

The governor has also approved the appointment of seven other officials, including new heads for the State Primary Health Care Development Agency (SPHCDA) and the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA).

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner-Designate, Internal Security and Home Affairs, in a statement, disclosed that El-Rufai has approved the following appointments: “Muhammad Sani Abdullahi- Chief of Staff; Bala Yunusa Mohammed -Deputy Chief of Staff- Legislative; Hamza Abubakar-Executive Secretary, SPHCDA; Ben Kure, Special Adviser, Political Matters; Dr Omano Edigheji-Special Adviser, Research & Documentation; Maimuna Abubakar Zakari- Executive Secretary, SEMA; Dr Habiba Ibrahim Mohammed, Special Assistant, Geographic Information Service; Jamilu Albani, Director-Gen eral, Interfaith Matters.”