NEWS
Erdogan, Putin Discuss Libya Conflict In Phone Call
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed on Saturday the ongoing conflict in Libya with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, state news agency Anadolu said, without giving further details.
Erdogan and Putin spoke by phone and discussed the “crisis in Libya and regional issues,” Anadolu said. The report would not comment on the nature of the conversation.
The phone talk comes hours after Erdogan met in Istanbul Fayez Serraj, the head of the Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA), based in Tripoli and backed by the United Nations.
In a meeting late Friday, Erdogan reaffirmed Ankara’s support for the “legitimate” government of Serraj, according to Anadolu.
Erdogan called on Khalifa Haftar, the head of the rival Libyan National Army (LNA), to cease his attacks.
The self-styled LNA, which accuses Turkey of providing military support to the GNA, last week announced a ban on flights between Libya and Turkey.
It said Turkish ships and aircraft were “legitimate targets” for its forces.
On Monday, Haftar’s forces freed six Turkish citizens after Turkey threatened action.
Haftar is thought to be receiving support from Russia while Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia are believed to be his main allies.
The Serraj government is thought to be supported by Qatar and Turkey.
Haftar had ordered his forces to capture the capital in April and violence has escalated since with neither side able to make substantial progress.
The GNA blamed Haftar for an airstrike on a detention centre near Tripoli that left scores of people dead or injured on Wednesday. (dpa/NAN)
MOST READ
Erdogan, Putin Discuss Libya Conflict In Phone Call
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed on Saturday the ongoing conflict in Libya with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, state...
Customs Promotes 1,924 Officers
The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has promoted 1,924 Junior Cadre personnel of the service, the Customs’ Public Relations Officer, Mr Joseph...
Explosion Hits Military Unit, Kills 2 Soldiers
An explosion struck a military unit in Azerbaijan on Saturday, leaving two soldiers killed and another one injured, the country’s...
4 Escape Death As Tanker Overturns On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway
The Ogun Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Saturday said that four persons sustained various degrees of...
FRSC Warns Newly Recruited Marshals Against Extortion, Bribery
The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has warned the newly recruited marshals against extortion and bribe-taking during patrols. Mr Kabir...
Kyari, Mustapha’s Reappointment, Reward For Diligence — Kogi Gov
Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has described the reappointment of Mr Abba Kyari, as Chief of Staff to the...
Peace, Unity Key Factors Of National Dev’t – Gov. Ikpeazu
Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has identified peace and unity as key factors for facilitating sustained national development. Ikpeazu...
MOST POPULAR
- FEATURES17 hours ago
Big Secrets Spouses Keep
- FEATURES16 hours ago
Fear Of Failure Spurs Me To Achieve More– Bello
- NEWS2 hours ago
Explosion Hits Military Unit, Kills 2 Soldiers
- NEWS15 hours ago
PMB Reads Riot Act To Herdsmen, Communities
- FEATURES12 hours ago
Best Premier Hotel: A Place Guests Hate To Leave
- NEWS15 hours ago
Nasarawa Complies With Council’s Financial Guidelines
- NEWS11 hours ago
Orphaned Corps Member Killed By Robbers
- EDITORIAL17 hours ago
Avert The Looming Strike