NEWS
Explosion Hits Military Unit, Kills 2 Soldiers
MOST READ
Explosion Hits Military Unit, Kills 2 Soldiers
ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
4 Escape Death As Tanker Overturns On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway
The Ogun Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Saturday said that four persons sustained various degrees of...
FRSC Warns Newly Recruited Marshals Against Extortion, Bribery
The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has warned the newly recruited marshals against extortion and bribe-taking during patrols. Mr Kabir...
Kyari, Mustapha’s Reappointment, Reward For Diligence — Kogi Gov
Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has described the reappointment of Mr Abba Kyari, as Chief of Staff to the...
Peace, Unity Key Factors Of National Dev’t – Gov. Ikpeazu
Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has identified peace and unity as key factors for facilitating sustained national development. Ikpeazu...
NSCDC Conducts Personnel Psychological Test
The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Oyo State Command, has embarked on a psychological assessment test for its...
Nigeria’s Air Peace Receives Rousing Reception At Dubai Airport
Nigerian carrier, Air Peace, got a rousing reception at the Sharjah International Airport in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), following...
MOST POPULAR
- FEATURES15 hours ago
Big Secrets Spouses Keep
- NEWS23 hours ago
Just In: PMB Re-appoints Boss Mustapha, Abba Kyari
- FEATURES15 hours ago
Fear Of Failure Spurs Me To Achieve More– Bello
- NEWS14 hours ago
PMB Reads Riot Act To Herdsmen, Communities
- FEATURES10 hours ago
Best Premier Hotel: A Place Guests Hate To Leave
- NEWS13 hours ago
Nasarawa Complies With Council’s Financial Guidelines
- EDITORIAL15 hours ago
Avert The Looming Strike
- NEWS9 hours ago
Orphaned Corps Member Killed By Robbers