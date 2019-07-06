NEWS
Groups Urge Gbajabiamila To Be Steadfast
As tension rages over list of the House of Representatives minority principal officers, as announced by the Speaker, Rt Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, some pro-democracy groups have urged the Speaker to remain unshaken, no matter whose ox is gored.
The pro democracy activists, in separate interviews with journalists, yesterday, maintained that the 9th Assembly, under the leadership of Gbajabiamila must remain on the side of the law, get it right from the beginning by doing what is right and just in the face of the law.
“Nigeria is not a banana republic, which is ruled at the whims and caprices of individuals and groups of people, the House of Representatives has its rules as it concerns majority and minority principal officers and even selection of members into committees, so, let the rule of law prevail,” the convener of Progressive Youths Association, Comrade Adeniyi Ojo, told our correspondent.
“We will not hesitate to organise mother of all rallies if we see any group that wants to make the House ungovernable for the Speaker,” Ojo threatened.
Another pro democracy activist, Comrade Hillary Johnson of Democratic Youths Movement also insisted that the rule of law must prevail and be obeyed.
“Gbajabiamila should beware of anti-democratic forces within and outside of the National Assembly that are planning to put banana peel on his footpath.
Many of them don’t mean well. The minority members in the National Assembly have endorsed those they trust, the majority must have their ways as stated in the House rules.”
In similar vein, the executive director of the Centre for Rights and Grassroots Initiative, Comrade Nelson Ekujumi, also advised the Speaker to follow the House rules on the principal officers of the minority parties in the chamber.
Ekujumi said, “I would advise the Speaker of the house of Representatives to follow the house rules in the appointment of principal officer of the house, no more, no less”
It would be recalled Gbajabiamila, on Wednesday, announced Hon Ndudi Elumelu from Delta State as the Minority Leader; Toby Okechukwu from Enugu State, Deputy Minority Leader; Hon Gideon Gwani, Minority Whip and Hon Adesegun Adekoya as the Deputy Minority Whip.
MOST READ
Groups Urge Gbajabiamila To Be Steadfast
As tension rages over list of the House of Representatives minority principal officers, as announced by the Speaker, Rt Hon...
Northern Elders To Meet Govs, Others Over RUGA
The Northern Elders’ Forum (NEF) has said it would meet with the Northern Governors’ Forum and the Coalition of Northern...
El-Rufai Appoints Chief Of Staff, Seven Other Aides
Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has appointed Muhammad Sani Abdullahi, the immediate past commissioner for Planning and Budget, as...
Why Gov Akeredolu Is Hunting Me – Ondo Former Commissioner
Former Commissioner for Special Duty, Culture and Tourism under the immediate past regime of Dr Olusegun Mimiko’s administration in Ondo...
Again, Court Rules On Certificate Forgery Suit Against Hon Idirisu
A Federal Capital Territory (FCT) high court sitting in Jabi, Abuja, yesterday, ruled in a suit challenging the election of...
Victim Of Police Brutality Seeks Enforcement Of N20m Judgement
A victim of police brutality, Mr Olaide Adebayo, has called on the Federal Government, Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) and human...
AbdulRazaq Approves N350m For Colleges, FADAMA
Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, yesterday, approved the immediate payment of N250m to offset at least two months of outstanding...
MOST POPULAR
- Tribute21 hours ago
20 Years Without Our Bappa
- NEWS17 hours ago
JUST IN: Osun Guber: Supreme Court Decides In Favour Of Oyetola
- NEWS10 hours ago
Just In: PMB Re-appoints Boss Mustapha, Abba Kyari
- EDITORIAL23 hours ago
Salihijo Ahmad, 20 Years On…
- Tribute21 hours ago
Mohammed Salihijo Ahmad In Loving Memory 1957 – 1999
- COLUMNS23 hours ago
The Story Of Busola Dakolo’s Unknown ‘Cousin’5
- COVER STORIES16 hours ago
Osun Guber: Supreme Court Affirms Gov. Oyetola’s Election
- CRIME23 hours ago
Bandits Kill 18, Many Escape With Injuries In Katsina Communities