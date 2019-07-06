Hi-life Fest Wraps Up Regional Auditions in Grand Style

The regional auditions of the Hi-Life Fest 2019 came to a rousing conclusion in the commercial city of Aba, wrapping up a series of exciting events which occurred over the last few weeks.

Kicking off on the 2nd of June, 2019, the regional knock-outs saw various highlife talents emerge, and the final round of auditions in Aba capped-off an amazing 4 weeks of breathtaking performances.

The Aba auditions which started early in the week, saw hordes of artists show their musical talents in hopes of earning a place in the quarter-final.

After a night of thrills and awe-inspiring moments, our team of Judges had to make the difficult decision of selecting the finals contestants who will join the other regional champions in the quarterfinal.

The event ended with Chimaroke Chimex and Umunnakwe Nwajiakor emerging as the top two contestants in the singing category, while Megastar dance group emerged victorious in the dance category.

With the regional knock-outs now concluded, the contestants will head to Lagos for mentorship, where they will learn the ropes and rudiments of the music industry from successful artists and producers in the Nigerian music scene.

The winner of the 2019 Hi-Life FEST is set to earn a whopping sum of 5 Million Naira while the 1st and 2nd runner-ups will also go home with N2 million and N1 million Naira respectively.

This year’s edition which is themed “Rhythm of Progress”, is the third instalment of the beloved talent hunt show and is the first to be televised across Africa.