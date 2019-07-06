NEWS
I Will Pursue Aggressive Reforms In Kogi – Sani-lulu
A frontline governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi State, Alhaji Abdullahi Sani-Lulu, has promised to pursue aggressive reforms in all sectors if elected governor.
Sani-lulu, who made the promise during an interview with journalists in Abuja, said his administration would initiate policies and programmes to stimulate economic development through the establishment of functional industries and enthronement of credible governance if elected.
The former president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) said he would rehabilitate the education, health, agricultural and civil service sectors to ensure improved service delivery.
According to him, “My government will strive to restore lost hope, recreate and reinvent Kogi to meet the dreams and aspirations for which the founding fathers fought for its creation.
“We are going to give hope back to the people of the state and we are going to make sure that Kogi comes back to become that one single family for which it was created,” he added.
Sani-Lulu, who said that youth and women economic empowerment would be given priority by his government, if elected, to strengthen their economic viability, cautioned party delegates and the electorate against selling their conscience.
