NEWS
ICRC Donates Medical Aid To Tanker Explosion Victims
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), yesterday, donated drugs and other medical consumables to the Benue State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH) in Makurdi for the treatment of surviving victims of the tanker explosion.
The non-governmental organisation (NGO) equally pledged to foot the medical bills of the surviving victims currently receiving treatment in the hospital.
The medical items donated include consumables, medications and dressings to facilitate effective and efficient treatment of the victims.
Making the donation, the ICRC health coordinator for Jos sub-delegation covering seven states, including Benue, Dr Bonnix Kayabu, said that the organisation found it expediently necessary to assist in the treatment of the victims of the fuel tanker explosion.
Dr Kayabu, however, sympathised with the government and people of the state as well as the families of those who lost their loved ones and charged management of the hospital to make judicious use of the items.
He disclosed that the organisation had resolved to take care of medical bills of the victims of the explosion who are currently receiving treatment at the teaching hospital.
Receiving the items, the deputy governor of the state, Engr Benson Abounu, commended the ICRC for assisting and complementing Benue State’s efforts for the care and treatment of the survivors of major burns now in critical conditions in the hospital.
