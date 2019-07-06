Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

ICRC Donates Medical Aid To Tanker Explosion Victims

Published

1 min ago

on

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), yesterday, donated drugs and other medical consumables to the Benue State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH) in Makurdi for the treatment of surviving victims of the tanker explosion.

The non-governmental organisation (NGO) equally pledged to foot the medical bills of the surviving victims currently receiving treatment in the hospital.

The medical items donated include consumables, medications and dressings to facilitate effective and efficient treatment of the victims.

Making the donation, the ICRC health coordinator for Jos sub-delegation covering seven states, including Benue, Dr Bonnix Kayabu, said that the organisation found it expediently necessary to assist in the treatment of the victims of the fuel tanker explosion.

Dr Kayabu, however, sympathised with the government and people of the state as well as the families of those who lost their loved ones and charged management of the hospital to make judicious use of the items.

He disclosed that the organisation had resolved to take care of medical bills of the  victims of the explosion who are currently receiving treatment at the teaching hospital.

Receiving the items, the deputy governor of the state, Engr Benson Abounu, commended the ICRC for assisting and complementing Benue State’s efforts for the care and treatment of the survivors of major burns now in critical conditions in the hospital.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS1 min ago

NCC Tasks Telecoms Stakeholders To Develop Broadband Imperatives

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), has tasked stakeholders in the telecoms industry, to support the development of six-key broadband imperatives,...
NEWS1 min ago

ICRC Donates Medical Aid To Tanker Explosion Victims

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), yesterday, donated drugs and other medical consumables to the Benue State University...
NEWS1 min ago

100% Fruit Juice Good For Recovering Lost Energy – Expert

The publicity secretary of the Nutritional Society of Nigeria, Olusola Malomo, has urged Nigerians, especially religious adherents, to explore the...
NEWS1 min ago

NCDMB Trains 107 IDPs For Rebuilding Northeast

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), has graduated 107 IDPs under its Fair Change Initiative program for rebuilding...
NEWS2 mins ago

APC Suspends EDHA Member-Elect Over Misconduct

The leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oredo Local Government Area of Edo State has suspended the Edo...
NEWS1 hour ago

Abuja Housing Show To Unfold Alternative Housing, Finance Opportunities.

The 13 Abuja International Housing Show billed for 23rd to 26th July 2019, has promised to unfold alternative housing and...
NEWS1 hour ago

Gombe Will Continue With RUGA Policy – Gov Yahaya

Despite the fact that the Federal Government has suspended the plan to build RUGA settlements in some states, Gombe State...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: