In Reps, It’s One House, Two Minority Leaders

SOLOMON AYADO in this report writes on the leadership crisis in the House of Representatives and the need for lawmakers to protect the image of the National Assembly.

If there is any embarrassing political drama that happened recently in the country, it’s the crisis in the House of Representatives over the appointment of minority party’s principal officers. Since the invasion of 8th National Assembly by thugs who snatched the mace in the Senate, last year, this is the first denigrating act that has engulfed the 9th National Assembly.

It is gradually becoming a usual occurrence that the National Assembly cannot operate peacefully and with the needed integrity without the lawmakers being involved in one unwholesome political act or another. Of course, it can simply be said that everything is somewhat turning shattered in the political sphere of the country.

It is sad to note that the lawmakers who are elected to make laws, protect the interest of the generality of people, and who are expected to display the highest form of integrity, are sadly becoming lawbreakers. It is quite funny that in Nigeria, everything seemingly depends on politics and the type of politics being played by the political actors is rather undemocratic.

If it is not mace snatching, it is open fight right in the hallowed chamber. It appears the lawmakers are not in anyway taking into mind the way and manner lawmakers in developed countries conduct themselves. Here, thuggery reigns on the supreme and outright display of abuse of due process is obtainable. During political campaigns, the lawmakers put up showman display. Many times, they wear loyal, calm and respectful robes especially when appealing for the masses to entrust them a representative responsibility. But as soon as elected, the once most humble persons suddenly become roaring lions, with adverse acts of impunity, disrespect to even the electorates.

Candidly, to the sight of many Nigerians, there is nothing nearly distinguished and honorable if at all the only conduct of lawmakers is to taut and embrace crisis. This is where it is imperative that there must be a rethink to frontally forestall sanity, imbibe due process, and adhere to modern democratic tenets in order to impact rapid development.

Empirically, rapid development cannot thrive in any atmosphere of chaos. This implies that since the lawmakers have chosen the crisis path, it would therefore be difficult to make workable laws that can foster total transformation of the country. Unlike elsewhere, where laws that can bring about development for the generality of people, alleviate poverty, make provision for basic amenities, what is often obtainable in our Nigerian system is crass evolvement of measures to ensure personal aggrandizement. And until the populace resorts to selflessness, justice, true integrity and honor, political crisis would continue unabated.

It was precisely on Wednesday, 3rd July, 2019 when plenary at the House of Representatives was thrown into commotion. The session became rowdy after the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, read a letter he claimed emanated from some members of the minority political parties in the chamber. The list contained announcement for nomination of the principal officers. The Speaker also claimed the list was signed by 99 out of the 146 members of the various minority parties in the House.

On the fateful day, crisis erupted at about 2.30pm when the Speaker made the announcement. A member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Mr Kingsley Chinda, however, interrupted. While citing Order 6 Rule 1 of the House Standing Orders, Chinda stated seriously that “members of minority party in the chamber shall choose from among themselves someone with experience to lead them, that where the house rules was not clear on the procedure, the lawmakers should follow precedence or a resolution of the house.”

According to Chinda, the PDP which is the majority opposition party had written to the Speaker and nominated him (Chinda) to be the Minority Leader. For other positions, he revealed that Chukwuka Onyema is Deputy Minority Leader, Yakubu Barde as Minority Whip, and Muraina Ajibola as Deputy Minority Whip respectively.

But bent on doing what he desired, Gbajabiamila quickly ruled Chinda out of order, and argued that “there were nine minority political parties and that the PDP alone could not determine who to lead them.” He however, continued and read the troubled letter.

This was when the caramels back was broken as several lawmakers especially members of the PDP embarked on protest, wailing and chanting against what they described as imposition of leaders on them. One of the lawmakers quickly attempted to snatch the mace. It took intervention of men of the Sergeant-at-Arms who resisted the move and protected the mace from being carted away.

This is even as the Speaker was not deterred and insisted to read the controversial letter and announced Ndudi Elumelu as Minority Leader; Toby Okechukwu as Deputy Minority Leader; Gideon Gwani as Minority Whip; and Adesegun Adekoya as Deputy Minority Whip respectively.

Noticing the serious tension and with physical engagement of lawmakers against another, Gbajabiamila hurriedly adjourned plenary till another legislative day. It was another hectic task for the security operatives to lead the Speaker out of the Chamber, with the mace being fully guarded and protected. While this went on, lawmakers loyal to Gbajabiamila, especially members of the ruling APC were cheering the dexterity and rugged with which Speaker was able to maneuver his way in the tensed situation.

Then, it became obvious that the House had two speakers. The Kingsley Chinda led minority that was not recognized by the speaker and the Ndudi Elumelu faction that was fully backed and announced by Gbajabiamila.

There was anger and resistance. Immediately after the plenary. Chinda alongside many lawmakers stormed the press center to brief journalists. The lawmakers faulted Gbajabiamila for reading the letter from other acclaimed opposition members and ignoring the one originally sent by the PDP. They described the action as an ambush.

In his words, Chinda said; “First, we speak to you as members of the minority caucus in the House of Representatives. Let us very sincerely apologise to you and to Nigerians for the fracas that took place today in the house. It is not in our character as very responsible people. It is not our wish that we should go that way. It is also not proper. But as parliamentarians, we will not sit down and see our rights being trampled upon. So, we sincerely apologise to Nigerians.

“The issues are that of the minority leadership. It is standard parliamentary practice that in parliament, minority leadership comes from amongst minority parties and the correspondence is always sent by the major minority party. In our case, that was followed. The PDP held discussions with other minority parties, agreed on a leadership in the parliament and forwarded a letter to Mr Speaker, dated 21st of June, 2019. A copy of the letter was received on the 26th of June, 2019.

According to him, “Yesterday, the Senate, in compliance with democratic practice, read out the letters from the APC and the PDP. Of course, there were dissenting voices. The President in his wisdom advised senators who were aggrieved to go back to their parties and resolve the issues.

“However and very unfortunately, in the House of Representatives, the reverse is the case. We came today only to hear our dear Speaker attempting to read what he termed as correspondence from a conglomerate of political parties, that some members had endorsed some other persons as minority leaders aside from the one that was forwarded to him by the party,” he stated.

Chinda further insisted that “the PDP has met with other minority parties twice in order to comply with Order 7 Rule 8 of the House Standing Orders which stipulates that minority “parties” should elect their leaders.” This, he said further, “In spite of this, we are taken aback to attend plenary today and see this ambush. It is unfortunate; it is very unparliamentary; we are not going to take it, we must do things properly.”

Immediately after Chinda briefed newsmen, another set of lawmakers appeared. This time, Elumelu was led into the centre for his briefing. In his insistence, Elumelu stated categorically that his emergence as Minority Leader was in accordance with the House rules, specifically, Order 7 Rule 8.

According to him, “We are here to speak to Nigerians, but most importantly to also reaffirm or reintroduce the newly appointed, elected, endorsed and nominated minority leaders of this great chamber. I will first of all say that graciously, God has so made it that my colleagues in the nine minority parties have so nominated me as their minority leader

“Let me clearly state that we are all from nine political parties and for some us who are from the PDP, we are very loyal to the PDP; we believe in PDP’s progress, we believe in the ideology of the PDP and we have no other party than the PDP.” He stated.

One thing is that is not clear is whether or not the two minority Leaders can operate in the Chamber at the same time and with same responsibilities. Another question is that, who is the legitimate, the one announced by the Speaker or the one sent by PDP? Why is the speaker recognizing one and discarding the other? Can the House keep mute or evolve legislative measures to settle the matter? The crisis entered into another legislative day, Thursday, 4th July, 2019.

At the resumption of plenary on Thursday, a funny drama ensued. Chinda, the minority Leader being rejected by the Speaker, and his colleagues took over the designated seats for the minority officers. It is unlawful for any lawmaker who is not assigned the designated seats to occupy them. But Chinda flawed the rule with his men. The commencement of plenary billed for 11.am was delayed. After several minutes, at exactly 12.10 am, the procession of the Speaker Gbajabiamila, followed by his deputy, Idris Wase, and other minority officers led by Elumelu arrived. Although as Speaker made his way into the Chamber, there was no rancour. The lawmakers exchanged pleasantries as it is usually done.

There was signal of trouble when the speaker said the usual opening prayers but there was fainted “Amen” from the lawmakers as not required of their response. Quickly, the Speaker questioned it, said the Amen was not loud and should be repeated. Immediately, Gbajbiamila announced approval for votes and proceedings of the previous legislative day. This implied that Elumelu’s faction as principal officers for the minority parties were approved. In the Chamber, instead of Elumelu to vacate Chinda and due occupy his designated seat as minority leader, he ignored and moved to another seat not meant for principal officers.

Noticing some neglect, Chinda raised a point of order but the Speaker harshly thwarted it, saying ‘’without asking you what your point of order is, you are overruled.’’ But Chinda persisted and the Speaker vehemently refused granting, saying “We don’t recognise you; you are not in your allocated seat. We have allocated seats. If you are not seated in your allocated seat, you will not be recognised. Number two, I want to make it abundantly clear, do not test the resolve of this House; you will be forced to regret.”

Meanwhile, as the protest raged, a lawmaker, Benjamin Kalu from Abia State raised a point of order (Order 6) and also cited Section 19, 2004, Laws of the Federation, faulting the leadership quagmire. He specifically prayed for investigation into the leadership brouhaha and urged the House to fish out and punish the lawmaker who attempted to snatch the mace during the rowdy session.

Kalu said, “There was an attempt to destroy the integrity of this House. Are we now allowed to become Sergeant-at-Arms? My prayer is that this House constitutes a committee to look into what happened, so we will feel safe in this House and to prevent it from happening again.”

And Gbajabiamila ruled: “It is a matter of privilege that does not require debate, just a ruling. On that note, we will refer the matter and the gentleman who was named to an ad hoc ethics committee.”

Contrarily, Dan Asoquo from Cross River State raised a point of oder, pleading with the Speaker to shelve the crisis and chart way forward for the House.

Asoquo said “I do not want us to go back to what happened yesterday (Wednesday). I want to use this privilege to enjoin Mr. Speaker that our duty as lawmakers is to protect the integrity of this House. I am a member of Peoples Democratic Party; I want to enjoin you to let go of what happened yesterday (Wednesday). We accept your leadership. We accept your rule. We will go back home and resolve what happened. There is no victor, no vanquished. We are serving the Nigerian people.”

Although seemingly dissatisfied, the Speaker insisted that a committee would be constituted to probe the matter and proffer legislative action. He noted; “For me, what happened yesterday (Wednesday) was not about me; it was about the institution, which I have committed to build. Speakers will come and go, but the institution will remain.We also have a procedure. I have accepted your position. The motion, the process continues. We will read the names and refer the person to that committee. The committee will decide whether there is breach or not. We can’t arrest the process now. Anybody can bring a motion. Until a motion to rescind is brought, there is very little we can do.”

The speaker however announced the committee and made the Deputy Minority Leader, Peter Akpatason as chairman. The committee is to report back to plenary on findings and recommendations, as soon as possible.

It appears the PDP is not comfortable with the entire crisis especially that the two minority leaders are all members of the party. To this note, it has summoned the members named by Femi Gbajabiamila as minority leaders, for urgent meeting.

According to the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the decision was taken at its 473rd National Executive Council meeting. He said: “The summon is in line with the provisions of Chapter 10 (57)(3) of the Constitution of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP. “The members are to appear before the members of the National Working Committee at 10 am.”

Be that as it may, the leadership crisis has happened and the image of the National Assembly is already dented. The situation can further depict that the PDP is not recognized to solely take charge of leadership of the minority parties in the House. Also, it can be said that Gbajabiamila with his party, the APC, if at all they had any hand in the scheming, has succeeded in instituting a minority leadership in the House, against desire of the PDP.

Conversely, politics is a crafty and smart game and the rules are flexible. The funny is that two minority leaders have emerged and they are all PDP. It has never happen in recent time. While the House has the task to manage the situation since no one knows the next move, the PDP has another bigger role to play in the matter. The big question is, can PDP sanction the minority leader, Elumelu that is not recognized by the party? What happens to Chinda who is PDP’s choice but is rejected by the House?

At the moment, the leadership crisis is highly condemnable and it is a wake up call for lawmakers to live up to expectation. Whether the lawmakers takes dirty politics and struggle for leadership, above integrity, the world is watching.

It is however, factual that lawmakers would come and go, same as minority leader, but the institution of National Assembly will remain. It is therefore, incumbent on the members of House of Representatives to be truthfully honorable and despite all politics, set a good precedence that the younger generation and yet unborn shall emulate. Anything short of, the aim of modern democratic tenets is woefully defeated.As events unfold, time shall tell whether the two minority leaders with their factions, can operate with or without unresolved brouhaha.