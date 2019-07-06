Kabiru Shehu The Head Of Service With Difference

Good people are regarded as an asset to the people for the fact that it’s such caliber of men that shape the society and it’s structure. The choice of the likes the Kano State Head of Service Dr. KabiruShehu to man the affairs of Kano State workforce which for long has been faced with uncountable challenges ranging from promotion delay and many more. But with the emergence of the new Head of Service all the hitches and the setbacks has become a thing of the past.

Therefore, the choice of Dr. Shehu as the Chief Pilot of the workers affairs has been a commendable one because directly or indirectly it has significantly shows that Ganduje really mean well to the next level and doesn’t come to play but to shape, re-adjust, transform and to deliver.

Dr. Shehu is really a man of refute, humble, gentle and hardworking. More importantly he is friendly and accommodative. It’s to this traits and qualities of his within and outside people nick named him “Bull Dozer”. (where are you from? Working.) (where are you going? Working) He was simply tagged as workaholic. When he was a lecturer in Kano State College of Arts and Science, Dr. Kabiru was always prompt during his teaching by ensuring non of his students fail his course and engaged in constant counselling, which create an enabling environment between a teacher and his students.

It is therefore, confirmed that Ganduje has made a right choice of the man to deliver the mandate, which experts and technocrats in the state testifies that it was a round page in a round hole.

His patience, hard work and dedication are truly behind his exaltation to the rank of head of service from the classroom teacher. A soft spoken biologist Guru has really made a history by timely transforming the office of the head of Service in the State by accommodating all, regardless of your position or where you come from or your rank. His good character is what attracts people en mass to pay him a congratulatory visit from all the spheres of the state on daily basis which has never been so in the history of the office.

God in His Mercy doesn’t hide such caliber of people no matter what, they must be exposed and mandated to deliver on the people and to contribute their potentiality and other God’s gift bestowed on them to the benefit of common man.

Dr. Shehu’s name will always be written in gold as he has already left a lasting legacy and will always be remembered for his selfless service to Kano State and the Nation at large. He always assists those that comes his way by kind or by gesture and hardly compromised his duties and also tagged as a man of his words.

Yes, Governor Ganduje is really meaning well to Kano State and has implanted a spirit of readiness dispensation of services in his next level agenda to the minds of Kano State indigenes and the nation as a whole by looking at his track record. Had it been the likes has been conferred with such responsibilities in the last decade Kano would have gone far and beyond.

So Governor Ganduje should be congratulated for his foresight appointment of Dr. Kabiru and Kano State people for having him as head of service. More grease to your elbow to keep on with the good work.

– Shuaib wrote in from Kano.