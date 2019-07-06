BUSINESS
Lagos Pays N784m Pension Entitlement To 266 Retirees
The Lagos State government has paid a sum of N784.6 million pension entitlement to 266 pensioners who retired from the state civil service.
Speaking at the 64th Retirement Benefit Bond Certificate Presentation ceremony in Ikeja, Lagos, the director-general, Lagos State Pension Commission (LASPEC), Mrs. Folashade Onanuga, said the welfare of Lagos State retirees is very dear to her heart and therefore, she is committed to making sure that the payment of Accrued Pension Rights continues monthly.
She advised the retirees not to succumb to any pressure in the choice of Annuity or Programmed Withdrawal benefit options. After patiently explaining the nitty-gritty of the two options for receipt of monthly Pension, she added that individual circumstance should be considered before making a choice.
She urged all beneficiaries to be extremely cautious and careful when deciding what to do after retirement. Do not go into business that you are not knowledgeable about, she warned.
In appreciation, the retirees, who were all enthusiastic about the presentation, thanked the state government for honouring its pension obligation, calling on the administration of Babajide Sanwo-Olu to do more in putting the interest of the retirees at heart.
MOST READ
Nigeria’s Reading Culture Is Dying-Abu
Nigeria’s veteran broadcaster, Eugenia Abu, has lamented that the reading culture in the country is not enough despite its imperative...
Collaborators Fuelling Insurgency – GOC
The Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC), 7 Division of Nigerian Army, Brig-Gen Abdulmalik Bulama Biu, has said that collaborators of...
I Will Pursue Aggressive Reforms In Kogi – Sani-lulu
A frontline governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi State, Alhaji Abdullahi Sani-Lulu, has...
Gombe Pledges Support For NNPC’s Oil Search In Gongola Basin
The Gombe State government has declared its determination to support the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) in its efforts towards...
RUGA Suspension: Equity International Commends FG
Equity International Initiative (EII) has commended federal government for suspending the RUGA policy due to protests against the poorly conceived,...
Groups Urge Gbajabiamila To Be Steadfast
As tension rages over list of the House of Representatives minority principal officers, as announced by the Speaker, Rt Hon...
Northern Elders To Meet Govs, Others Over RUGA
The Northern Elders’ Forum (NEF) has said it would meet with the Northern Governors’ Forum and the Coalition of Northern...
MOST POPULAR
- Tribute23 hours ago
20 Years Without Our Bappa
- NEWS13 hours ago
Just In: PMB Re-appoints Boss Mustapha, Abba Kyari
- NEWS19 hours ago
JUST IN: Osun Guber: Supreme Court Decides In Favour Of Oyetola
- Tribute23 hours ago
Mohammed Salihijo Ahmad In Loving Memory 1957 – 1999
- COVER STORIES18 hours ago
Osun Guber: Supreme Court Affirms Gov. Oyetola’s Election
- BUSINESS18 hours ago
Boeing 737 Max: ‘I Lost My Family In The Ethiopian Plane Crash’
- FEATURES5 hours ago
Big Secrets Spouses Keep
- COVER STORIES24 hours ago
Clerics Accused Of Sexual Assault