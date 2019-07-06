ENTERTAINMENT
Naira Marley’s Soapy Dance Is Very Disgusting
Since the release of “Soapy Dance” by controversial artiste Naira Marley, everyone has been going gaga both home and abroad.
The Soapy dance style is one that mimics a man masturbating, and has seen men act immorally in public, even to the extent of sexually harrassing women in the process of doing the dance.
Even as the controversy surrounding “Soapy” dance moves keeps getting hotter on Social media, a lady was spotted doing something shocking.
The white lady was seen dancing seductively with a Dildo in a club as the song plays. The funny thing was that Naira Marley was also at the club.
Nigerians have continued to criticise the dance and calling for its ban because of the indecency portrayed in it. One of those calling for it not to recognised as a Nigerian dance style is Nigerian dance Queen, Kaffy.
Kaffy said the dance is a “disgusting and an immoral dance”, for adults and especially for kids. She said it “should never be encouraged”.
She posted :
“This is a No . #myopinion As dancers we should also speak for what is right ,we shouldn’t encourage this for the sake of trend. Esp when it’s not even censored away from kids ,as an adult sef it’s offensive. #rubbish.”
Naira Marley has forgotten so soon his time in detention when he praised Yahoo boys for being the helpers of the Nigerian economy. It seems he needs to be revisited by the security agencies to help re-echo the nuisance he’s posing in our very feeble society.
Also,Nigerian rapper, Olamide shared the first photo of his second child.
The rapper took to Instagram to share the adorable photo of himself curdling his newborn son and revealed he has been named, Tunrepin Myles Adedeji.
Olamide and his fiancee, Bukunmi welcomed the child July 1st, 2019, in Maryland, USA.
His birth comes four-years after Olamide welcomed his first son, Batifeori Maximilliano Adedeji. Congratulations Badoo. Thank you for letting us end in a good note.
