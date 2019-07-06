Connect with us
NCC Tasks Telecoms Stakeholders To Develop Broadband Imperatives

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), has tasked stakeholders in the telecoms industry, to support the development of six-key broadband imperatives, for optimising the benefits of telecoms infrastructure in the country.

Mr Sunday Dare, executive commissioner, Stakeholder Management of the Commission, made the pledge at a grand finale workshop organised for the stakeholders in the Northeast and relevant agencies in telecoms matters.

Dare observed that, multiple taxation and regulation of the telecoms industry, discourages investment, thereby denying government of long-term revenues and destroying future growth of the industry.

Dare noted that, the workshop is to enable stakeholders to enhance the speedy growth and seamless operation of infrastructure in the national interest.

Represented by Alkassim Umar, deputy director (head, Compliance and Monitoring), he assured that the workshop would ensure the development of uniform Row rates and standardised review mechanism applicable across the state.

Other areas he said, comprise uniform approval processes and “one -stop-shop” agencies, which will act as single interface for all site approvals and Row within a state.

He urged the participants to synergise toward win-win solution, to enable operators roll-out fast and efficient networks to develop the economy.

All the major service providers of the telecoms industry from the zone participated in the workshop.

NCC Tasks Telecoms Stakeholders To Develop Broadband Imperatives

