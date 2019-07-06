NCDMB Trains 107 IDPs For Rebuilding Northeast

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), has graduated 107 IDPs under its Fair Change Initiative program for rebuilding the Northeast.

Engr Simbi Wabate, executive secretary of the board, said the graduates, drawn from Yobe, Borno and Adamawa were trained in four key initiatives tailored to provide Humanitarian Assistance and Rebuild Communities.

Wabate said, the intuitive under the board’s Fair Chance Initiative (FCI), was conceived as a capacity building initiative, to empower displaced youths and women in the region who were issued with starter packs.

The IDPs were trained in various trades including plumbing, electrical, carpentry, GSM phone repair, digital soft skills, soap making and bead making, he added.

He assured that the board would link the trainees with market opportunities and businesses mentorship support.

The Board will also monitor the progress of the trainers over a period, to ensure full integration into the business world.

The board insisted on having more women than youths, to financially empower them to lift their families out of poverty.

Earlier, Dr Yeni Folasade, permanent secretary, ministry of petroleum resource, revealed that some of the IDPs trained would be engaged in the construction of 90 homes in the region.

Folasade said agencies under the ministry, have developed programs to ensure that the region feels the impact of oil and gas sector.