NEWS
Nigeria, 17 African Ministers For Africa Oil Week In Cape Town
About 17 ministers from Africa’s largest energy producing nations are expected to meet at the Africa Oil Week conference to be held in Cape Town in November to discuss the future of the energy sector.
The event, planned for November 4 to 8, will attract delegates from Nigeria, Equatorial Guinea and Tunisia. The organisers said the ministers would be using Africa Oil Week as a platform to discuss national strategies, sovereign competitiveness, issue licences and finalise tenders.
With pressure growing on sovereigns to develop attractive operating environments, the ministers will be detailing their hydrocarbon strategies to an audience of more than 1,500 senior executives from the whole/ upstream value chain.
Ministers from South Africa, Republic of Congo, Uganda, Equatorial Guinea, Central African Republic, Djibouti, Burkina Faso, Guinea, Gambia, Mali, Zambia, Rwanda and Chad will also be speaking at the event, the organisers said.
