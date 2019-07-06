NEWS
Nigeria’s Reading Culture Is Dying-Abu
Nigeria’s veteran broadcaster, Eugenia Abu, has lamented that the reading culture in the country is not enough despite its imperative in nation building.
She stated this on Thursday, in Abuja at the 4th edition of the Abuja Book Chat, organised by Awawu Books themed; ‘The Beauty of Biographies.’
According to her, the theme of the event was apt for the fact that biographies are very significant to the development of any nation.
“Biographies will help our children to learn from other peoples’ lives. We can teach our children from other peoples’ lives and biographies are the way.
“Anybody who is not reading has nothing to offer to the other person but if you read, your depth of knowledge and total being becomes more educated,” she added.
Also speaking, the Board Chairman of Abuja Literary Society and Former SSA to president Goodluck Jonathan, Ferdinand Agu, said the reading culture in Nigeria is not as vibrant as it should be, adding that Nigeria’s literary transition needs to be deepened enough in order to build a progressive society.
