NEWS
Northern Elders To Meet Govs, Others Over RUGA
The Northern Elders’ Forum (NEF) has said it would meet with the Northern Governors’ Forum and the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) to address the raging controversy regarding the RUGA policy, which was recently suspended by the federal government.
This is as it called on the federal and state governments to adopt policies and positions, which would finally address the harassment of Fulani and their cattle.
In a statement signed in Abuja, yesterday, deputy convener of the forum, Amb Yahaya Kwande, called on the nation to remain sensitive to its rising deficits in security of lives and economic assets, and to do everything possible not to escalate tensions and distrust among Nigerians.
While calling for restraint from all parties involved, the forum said: “Federal and state governments must adopt policies and positions, which address the harassment of Fulani and their cattle, de-escalation of inciting rhetoric and actions and short and long-term solutions to the problems which could damage the livestock industry, worsen community relations and threaten national security.
“The Northern Elders’ Forum has followed with keen interest, the raging controversy since the federal government hinted at moves to introduce a certain RUGA scheme. NEF has taken note of the steps taken by the federal government as well as diverse positions adduced by groups and interests from the South and those from Northern Nigeria.
“In particular, NEF has taken note of the representations made at a press conference held by the Coalition of Northern Groups on the latest developments in the worrying failure to find solutions to the problems related to management of the livestock assets of Nigerians, particularly cattle of the Fulani. The Forum has also taken due notice of the intense reactions, which the statement by the Coalition, generated across the country.
“The leadership of the NEF has been contacted by a broad spectrum of interests and opinions to use its position to calm nerves and assist in the search for a practical and fair resolution of the situation.
“Interestingly, NEF has also received the decent and statesmanlike reaction of the chairman of Northern Governors’ Forum, His Excellency, Governor Simon Bako Lalong, Plateau State, in which he disclosed the Forum’s move to reach out to stakeholders in the matter including the Northern Groups represented by CNG. NEF also acknowledges that the Northern Governors’ Forum Chairman has also made similar overtures to its leadership and a meeting has been fixed for next week.”
The statement called on the Coalition of Northern Groups to “exercise responsible restraint and take no further action in view of the potentially productive involvement of Northern governors and other respected Nigerians. Most Nigerians recognise the genuine grounds for raising serious grievances in the light of provocations and apparent lack of sensitivity to a matter that affects the North and indeed the rest of Nigeria in a most critical manner.
MOST READ
Northern Elders To Meet Govs, Others Over RUGA
The Northern Elders’ Forum (NEF) has said it would meet with the Northern Governors’ Forum and the Coalition of Northern...
El-Rufai Appoints Chief Of Staff, Seven Other Aides
Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has appointed Muhammad Sani Abdullahi, the immediate past commissioner for Planning and Budget, as...
Why Gov Akeredolu Is Hunting Me – Ondo Former Commissioner
Former Commissioner for Special Duty, Culture and Tourism under the immediate past regime of Dr Olusegun Mimiko’s administration in Ondo...
Again, Court Rules On Certificate Forgery Suit Against Hon Idirisu
A Federal Capital Territory (FCT) high court sitting in Jabi, Abuja, yesterday, ruled in a suit challenging the election of...
Victim Of Police Brutality Seeks Enforcement Of N20m Judgement
A victim of police brutality, Mr Olaide Adebayo, has called on the Federal Government, Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) and human...
AbdulRazaq Approves N350m For Colleges, FADAMA
Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, yesterday, approved the immediate payment of N250m to offset at least two months of outstanding...
Nasarawa Complies With Council’s Financial Guidelines
The permanent secretary in the Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs in Nasarawa State, Bala Sani, has said government...
MOST POPULAR
- Tribute21 hours ago
20 Years Without Our Bappa
- NEWS17 hours ago
JUST IN: Osun Guber: Supreme Court Decides In Favour Of Oyetola
- NEWS10 hours ago
Just In: PMB Re-appoints Boss Mustapha, Abba Kyari
- EDITORIAL23 hours ago
Salihijo Ahmad, 20 Years On…
- Tribute21 hours ago
Mohammed Salihijo Ahmad In Loving Memory 1957 – 1999
- COLUMNS23 hours ago
The Story Of Busola Dakolo’s Unknown ‘Cousin’5
- COVER STORIES16 hours ago
Osun Guber: Supreme Court Affirms Gov. Oyetola’s Election
- CRIME22 hours ago
Bandits Kill 18, Many Escape With Injuries In Katsina Communities