NSCDC Conducts Personnel Psychological Test

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Oyo State Command, has embarked on a psychological assessment test for its personnel.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Olusegun Oluwole said in a statement on Saturday that the management staff, area commanders, divisional officers, officers, and men of the corps would be involved in the exercise, which began on Friday.

Oluwole said that the exercise, which is in compliance with the directive of the NSCDC Commandant General, Abdullahi Gana, would hold in three centres across Oyo state and end on July 7.

He quoted the state’s Commandant, John Adewoye, as saying, “the personnel in Area ‘A’ and ‘B’ will do the test at Oyo State Command Headquarters, Agodi; Area ‘C’ and ‘E’ will have their test in Oyo, personnel from Area ‘D’ will be at Iseyin and Area ‘F’ Command office at Igboora.’’

He added that the psychological test would be conducted by a team of experts headed by Fatoyinbo Oluseyi from the Bahavioural Forensic Unit of the corps.

“The test is aimed at ascertaining emotional and psychological profiles of personnel, identifying bahavioural tendencies and competencies for professional success, understanding individual personnel’s symptoms in the context of overall functioning and identifying areas of psycho-social needs for appropriate intervention programme.

“Also to produce security personnel who are ethically well grounded, socially conscious of their environment, technically and professionally competent to protect lives and properties of all Nigerians and foreigners without prejudice,’’ Oluwole said. (NAN)

