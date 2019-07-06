NEWS
PDP Condemns Gbajabiamila’s Hostility Against Hon Chinda
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, accused the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, of making hate statements, inciting comments and direct threats to its bonafide leader of the Minority in the House, Hon Kingsley Chinda, for no justifiable reason.
The party, therefore, invited the police and the Department of State Services (DSS) to summon Hon Gbajabiamila to explain the intents of his threats.
The PDP added that Hon Gbajabiamila, in the open chamber, exhibited personal hostility, with threats that Hon Chinda would ‘regret’ taking his rightful seat as the bona fide leader of the Minority in the House.
A statement by the national publicity secretary of PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, said “This vicious outburst by Hon Gbajabiamila is a direct threat and affront to our democratic order, the rights of the minority members in the House of Representatives, the people of Obio/Akpo Federal Constituency and sensibility of millions of members of the PDP who nominated Hon Chinda as Minority Leader.
“The PDP, in the strongest terms, condemns this outburst and demands that the Speaker retracts his inciting threats against Hon Chinda within the next 24 hours.”
The PDP also invited the “Police and the Department of State Services (DSS) to summon Hon Gbajabiamila to explain the intents of his threats.
“Our party further invites Nigerians to hold Hon Gbajabiamila directly responsible should any harm suddenly come to Hon Chinda, any member of his family or any member of the PDP in the House of Representatives.
“It is indeed unfortunate and completely condemnable that Hon Gbajabiamila is turning the chamber of the House of Representatives into a theatre of avoidable conflicts just because of his vested interest in the affairs of the opposition.”
The PDP added that it remains committed to rules and sanctity of the Parliament, noting, “As such, our party will not allow anybody, let alone, the Speaker of the House of Representatives to undermine our right and deny Nigerians a voice in the House of Representatives.”
