Peace, Unity Key Factors Of National Dev’t – Gov. Ikpeazu
Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has identified peace and unity as key factors for facilitating sustained national development.
Ikpeazu said this on Friday when members of Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Aba Depot, paid him a visit at the Governor’s Lodge, Aba.
The governor said that every Nigerian had a responsibility to be patriotic by supporting causes that would encourage positive growth and productivity.
“There is reason for every citizen to reflect on the essence of their existence in their environment, and the contributions that can make the nation a better place.
“If you are not mindful of the environment and don’t contribute to its socio-economic growth, everyone will be affected when things go bad,’’ he said.
He said that the state government would continue to evolve developmental programmes and policies to create an environment conducive for small and medium scale enterprises to thrive.
Ikpeazu disclosed that the construction of Ekeakpara-Owerrinta road would commence on July 12 in order to bring a permanent solution to the poor state of the road and alleviate the suffering of the people in the area.
He said that the road construction would boost business activities, adding that the road was strategic considering that it led to the Aba Depot of NNPC.
He added that the state government had decided to change its funding plan to fast track the completion of road projects in the state.
The governor commended the IPMAN leadership for their commitment to peaceful coexistence within their ranks as an association.
He pledged to fulfill his promise to transform the petroleum sector in the state.
Earlier, Mr Bobby Eberechi-Dick, the Chairman of IPMAN in Aba Depot, appealed to the state government to expedite action in fixing the damaged Ekeakpara-Owerrinta road.
“We have been experiencing some challenges with the pipeline in Aba and for the past two, AGO and DPK have not been received in Aba Depot,’’ Eberechi-Dick said.
He called on the state government to find sustainable solutions to the challenges affecting the petroleum products business in the state. (NAN)
