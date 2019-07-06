NEWS
PMB Reads Riot Act To Herdsmen, Communities
Following a brief on incidents that triggered violence and loss of lives in Katsina State on Wednesday, President Muhammadu Buhari has directed immediate reinforcement of the security architecture in the state, and prosecution of all those involved in the conflict.
President Buhari, in a statement by his media aide, Garba Shehu, warned herdsmen and communities to stop taking the law into their hands by resorting to violence at every provocation, adding that the herdsmen returning from the South due to the rainy season must respect the boundaries of farmers and villagers, while the communities must refrain from attacking herdsmen.
The president commiserated with families that lost loved ones in the attacks from herdsmen, assuring the state that the security structure would be further strengthened to avoid unnecessary violence between herdsmen and communities.
President Buhari, who commended the state government for providing logistic support to security outfits to carry out their operations of protecting innocent citizens, said the Federal Government would continue to create enabling environment for citizens to go about their businesses without fear of harassments or violence.
MOST READ
PMB Reads Riot Act To Herdsmen, Communities
Following a brief on incidents that triggered violence and loss of lives in Katsina State on Wednesday, President Muhammadu Buhari...
NCC Tasks Telecoms Stakeholders To Develop Broadband Imperatives
The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), has tasked stakeholders in the telecoms industry, to support the development of six-key broadband imperatives,...
ICRC Donates Medical Aid To Tanker Explosion Victims
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), yesterday, donated drugs and other medical consumables to the Benue State University...
100% Fruit Juice Good For Recovering Lost Energy – Expert
The publicity secretary of the Nutritional Society of Nigeria, Olusola Malomo, has urged Nigerians, especially religious adherents, to explore the...
NCDMB Trains 107 IDPs For Rebuilding Northeast
The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), has graduated 107 IDPs under its Fair Change Initiative program for rebuilding...
APC Suspends EDHA Member-Elect Over Misconduct
The leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oredo Local Government Area of Edo State has suspended the Edo...
Abuja Housing Show To Unfold Alternative Housing, Finance Opportunities.
The 13 Abuja International Housing Show billed for 23rd to 26th July 2019, has promised to unfold alternative housing and...
MOST POPULAR
- Tribute20 hours ago
20 Years Without Our Bappa
- NEWS16 hours ago
JUST IN: Osun Guber: Supreme Court Decides In Favour Of Oyetola
- EDITORIAL22 hours ago
Salihijo Ahmad, 20 Years On…
- NEWS10 hours ago
Just In: PMB Re-appoints Boss Mustapha, Abba Kyari
- Tribute20 hours ago
Mohammed Salihijo Ahmad In Loving Memory 1957 – 1999
- COLUMNS23 hours ago
The Story Of Busola Dakolo’s Unknown ‘Cousin’5
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
Osun Guber: Supreme Court Affirms Gov. Oyetola’s Election
- CRIME22 hours ago
Bandits Kill 18, Many Escape With Injuries In Katsina Communities