PMB Reads Riot Act To Herdsmen, Communities

Published

1 min ago

on

Following a brief on incidents that triggered violence and loss of lives in Katsina State on Wednesday, President Muhammadu Buhari has directed immediate reinforcement of the security architecture in the state, and prosecution of all those involved in the conflict.

President Buhari, in a statement by his media aide, Garba Shehu, warned herdsmen and communities to stop taking the law into their hands by resorting to violence at every provocation, adding that the herdsmen returning from the South due to the rainy season must respect the boundaries of farmers and villagers, while the communities must refrain from attacking herdsmen.

The president commiserated with families that lost loved ones in the attacks from herdsmen, assuring the state that the security structure would be further strengthened to avoid unnecessary violence between herdsmen and communities.

President Buhari, who commended the state government for providing logistic support to security outfits to carry out their operations of protecting innocent citizens, said the Federal Government would continue to create enabling environment for citizens to go about their businesses without fear of harassments or violence.

Comments

