SPORTS
Runsewe Lauds PGA @50
Director general, National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe has commended Professional Golfers of Association (PGA) of Nigeria for their commitment to the development of golf profession in Nigeria, saying the 50-years of PGA has be of immense blessing to Nigeria.
NCAC boss, who spoke ahead of the 50th anniversary of PGA, coming up next month, said the future of the game of golf in Nigeria is bright as talented young professional golfers are emerging from all over the country.
He urged both the government and organised private sector to invest in the sustainable growth of Nigerian golfers, saying there is a lot to benefit from the game of golf.
“The 50-years of PGA has been very fruitful. Only recently, they received the international body that came to interact with them and see how they can develop golf and make the game better in Nigeria.
“For me, PGA is in the right direction by coordinating and networking with other part of the world in development of golf and I wish them well.
“I belief this 50 years anniversary will be a landmark of development of golf in the country. We must all remember that by the year 2020, $6billions would be roving round golf in the history of the world.
“There is need for Nigeria to benefit from that money and we must move very fast to pocket some chunk of that money. Americans, British, Germans and others have taken some chunk of the billion dollars and Nigeria must take her share by investing in sustainable growth of our golfers.
“If you notice, I have started playing golf with local fabric and that is the beginning of taking some chunk of the money back home. A lot of golfers in Nigeria are now keen into the idea and started seeing vision in it. Why should we spend all our money importing and what do we export to the rest of the world?”
The Professional Golfers’ Association (PGA) of Nigeria established in 1969 is the only body in Nigeria that promotes and manages professional golf in the country with a good working relationship with Nigeria Golf Federation (NGF).
It was initially named Nigeria Professional Golfers’ Association (NPGA) before it was changed to its present name in 1999.
