Tu Baba, Mercy Johnson Others For MIDEA Awards
From time immemorial, the recognition of outstanding performance in the entertainment industry made and is still making news headlines through out the world.
On this premise, Alphatainment Nigeria Limited is introducing and bringing to the table, Middle Belt Entertainment Awards also known as MIDEA Awards to recognise outstanding celebrities from the Middle Belt Areas annually.
Just as the Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN), The Nigerian Entertainment Award (NEA), MTV Africa Music Awards, and numerous others have hosted with excitement and ardour, recognising talent at its best, the MIDEA awards is set to distinguish itself in the field of celebrating great men and women in the industry.
According to the organisers, the targeted states are Benue , Plateau, Taraba, Niger, Kogi, Nasarawa, Kwara, Adamawa and the Federal Capital Teritory (FCT).
While the concept aims to recognise artistes and entertainers from the Middle belt, it will in general inspire other upcoming entertainers to excel in their line of work. Several entertainers have emerged from the Middle belt, including Tu Baba (Tuface) Idibia, Mercy Johnson-Okogie and others.
The event would also see top notch performances from the middle belt A-Listes.
It will hold 29th November, 2019 at Trancorp Hilton hotel, Abuja.
