Victim Of Police Brutality Seeks Enforcement Of N20m Judgement

A victim of police brutality, Mr Olaide Adebayo, has called on the Federal Government, Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) and human rights activists to help him compel the inspector-general of police, Mr Mohammed Adamu, to ensure the enforcement of a court judgment delivered on January 22nd, 2013 at Oyo State High Court, sitting in Ibadan, which awarded the sum of N20 million against the Nigerian Police.

Speaking with members of the Nigeria Guild of Investigative Journalists (NGIJ), Adebayo said he instituted the case; suit no M/554/2001 after policemen attacked him on June 25th, 2009 along Alagbayan village near Odoba, Osun State.

“The Nigeria Police appealed the judgment but on Tuesday, April 15, 2014 the Court of Appeal, Ibadan Division upheld the judgment of the High Court, but the police have refused to pay. Since the judgment was delivered, one lawyer in Lagos was able to collect N313, 000 out of the N20 million awarded through garnish,” he told NGIJ members.

According to him, his lawyer had written to the AGF on February 26, 2016. The letter was acknowledged on March 24, 2016 by Mrs Ngozi Calista Nkem, on behalf of the AGF but till date nothing has been heard again.

“In January this year I got in touch with Ordinary Ahmed of Brekete Family and he asked me to come to Abuja.

I spoke on air on January 23 and many people reacted to my story. I have given updates on the issue several times but till date the police have refused to pay up,” he said.

He stated that the passionate appeal to the IGP had become necessary because his right eye had started to deteriorate. He added that medical practitioners had earlier recommended another series of surgery on the eye to prevent him from becoming totally blind.

In his words, “The IGP should please kindly help me and pay the money quickly because I have suffered. I am married with two children who can’t go to school because of my inability to pay their school fees.