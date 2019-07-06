NEWS
Victim Of Police Brutality Seeks Enforcement Of N20m Judgement
A victim of police brutality, Mr Olaide Adebayo, has called on the Federal Government, Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) and human rights activists to help him compel the inspector-general of police, Mr Mohammed Adamu, to ensure the enforcement of a court judgment delivered on January 22nd, 2013 at Oyo State High Court, sitting in Ibadan, which awarded the sum of N20 million against the Nigerian Police.
Speaking with members of the Nigeria Guild of Investigative Journalists (NGIJ), Adebayo said he instituted the case; suit no M/554/2001 after policemen attacked him on June 25th, 2009 along Alagbayan village near Odoba, Osun State.
“The Nigeria Police appealed the judgment but on Tuesday, April 15, 2014 the Court of Appeal, Ibadan Division upheld the judgment of the High Court, but the police have refused to pay. Since the judgment was delivered, one lawyer in Lagos was able to collect N313, 000 out of the N20 million awarded through garnish,” he told NGIJ members.
According to him, his lawyer had written to the AGF on February 26, 2016. The letter was acknowledged on March 24, 2016 by Mrs Ngozi Calista Nkem, on behalf of the AGF but till date nothing has been heard again.
“In January this year I got in touch with Ordinary Ahmed of Brekete Family and he asked me to come to Abuja.
I spoke on air on January 23 and many people reacted to my story. I have given updates on the issue several times but till date the police have refused to pay up,” he said.
He stated that the passionate appeal to the IGP had become necessary because his right eye had started to deteriorate. He added that medical practitioners had earlier recommended another series of surgery on the eye to prevent him from becoming totally blind.
In his words, “The IGP should please kindly help me and pay the money quickly because I have suffered. I am married with two children who can’t go to school because of my inability to pay their school fees.
MOST READ
Again, Court Rules On Certificate Forgery Suit Against Hon Idirisu
A Federal Capital Territory (FCT) high court sitting in Jabi, Abuja, yesterday, ruled in a suit challenging the election of...
Victim Of Police Brutality Seeks Enforcement Of N20m Judgement
A victim of police brutality, Mr Olaide Adebayo, has called on the Federal Government, Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) and human...
AbdulRazaq Approves N350m For Colleges, FADAMA
Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, yesterday, approved the immediate payment of N250m to offset at least two months of outstanding...
Nasarawa Complies With Council’s Financial Guidelines
The permanent secretary in the Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs in Nasarawa State, Bala Sani, has said government...
Maritime Workers Suspend Strike After FG’s Intervention
The Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) has suspended the three days industrial action embarked upon on Wednesday. In a...
Group Advocates For Antiretroviral Treatment For HIV/AIDS
Centre For Integrated Health Program (CIHP) has advocated for good medical service of HIV/AIDS and other healthcare services across the...
Youths Submit 100-man List For Ministerial Appointment
A coalition of APC youth support groups under the aegis of Nigerian Youth Corporate Social Responsibility Fund (NYCARF), has submitted...
MOST POPULAR
- Tribute21 hours ago
20 Years Without Our Bappa
- NEWS16 hours ago
JUST IN: Osun Guber: Supreme Court Decides In Favour Of Oyetola
- EDITORIAL23 hours ago
Salihijo Ahmad, 20 Years On…
- NEWS10 hours ago
Just In: PMB Re-appoints Boss Mustapha, Abba Kyari
- Tribute21 hours ago
Mohammed Salihijo Ahmad In Loving Memory 1957 – 1999
- COLUMNS23 hours ago
The Story Of Busola Dakolo’s Unknown ‘Cousin’5
- COVER STORIES16 hours ago
Osun Guber: Supreme Court Affirms Gov. Oyetola’s Election
- CRIME22 hours ago
Bandits Kill 18, Many Escape With Injuries In Katsina Communities