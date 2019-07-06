Why Gov Akeredolu Is Hunting Me – Ondo Former Commissioner

Former Commissioner for Special Duty, Culture and Tourism under the immediate past regime of Dr Olusegun Mimiko’s administration in Ondo State, Hon Femi Adekanmbi, has accused Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of hunting him because of his interest in the governorship of the state in 2020.

Adekanmbi, in a statement by his lawyer, Barrister Tolu Babaleye, said all the steps taken so far by Akeredolu’s government are geared towards indicting him so that he can be further harassed and intimidated to probably drop his governorship ambition.

Babaleye in the statement said, “Recall also that the said invitation and arrest on the December 28th 2017 was done to prevent Femi Adekanmbi from commissioning a water fountain located at Oke Mapo, which he donated to Owo Community and to host a Christmas Carol to which he had invited many prominent Nigerians.

“After the successful abortion of these programmes at that time, nothing has been heard about the said allegation till date. As soon as Femi Adekanmbi completed his tenure, he returned to his business in Abuja as a good citizen and has never commented on any burning national issue being a very easy going and peaceful Nigerian but the government of Ondo State will not allow him to enjoy his rest out of government.

“Sometime in 2018 at one of the weekly executive meetings of the government of Ondo State, the governor, through the Attorney General of the State, who hails from Owo just like Gov Akeredolu and Femi Adekanmbi, continued with the harassment of Femi Adekanmbi by passing a resolution to write a petition to Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to single out Hon Femi Adekanmbi out of 22 former Commissioners that served under the Gov Mimiko for the probe.

“True to their resolve, a petition was written to EFCC Ibadan and Benin Zonal office at the same time against Hon Femi Adekanbi in respect of sinking of some boreholes and which contracts were awarded in accordance with due process for N17 million only; some of these boreholes were delivered before the Mimiko Administration wound down and as soon as a new administration came on board, the civil servants in WATSAN, who felt slighted by the award of the contract, decided to frustrate the sinking of the remaining boreholes.”