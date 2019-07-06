Connect with us
Wizkid Joins Storm Model Management, U.K

Afropop superstar, Wizkid has joined the talented acts on U.K modeling agency, Storm Model Management as their latest model.

This announcement was made on Tuesday, 2nd of July by the modeling management on their Instagram page where they welcome Wizkid to the family.

Although the post referred to Wizkid as an ARTIST, it is not clear which of his talents he’s giving the management agency to manage but with the dope photos, the afrobeat star has been releasing lately it seems those fire pose and shots have paid to open another income revenue for the African star.

As at the time of this post, Wizkid has not made a statement concerning the good news hence the nature of the deal is unknown. Wizkid recently collaborated with Dutch menswear brand, Daily Paper for their limited edition collection.

