ENTERTAINMENT
Wizkid Joins Storm Model Management, U.K
Afropop superstar, Wizkid has joined the talented acts on U.K modeling agency, Storm Model Management as their latest model.
This announcement was made on Tuesday, 2nd of July by the modeling management on their Instagram page where they welcome Wizkid to the family.
Although the post referred to Wizkid as an ARTIST, it is not clear which of his talents he’s giving the management agency to manage but with the dope photos, the afrobeat star has been releasing lately it seems those fire pose and shots have paid to open another income revenue for the African star.
As at the time of this post, Wizkid has not made a statement concerning the good news hence the nature of the deal is unknown. Wizkid recently collaborated with Dutch menswear brand, Daily Paper for their limited edition collection.
MOST READ
Nigeria, 17 African Ministers For Africa Oil Week In Cape Town
About 17 ministers from Africa’s largest energy producing nations are expected to meet at the Africa Oil Week conference to...
Nigeria’s Reading Culture Is Dying-Abu
Nigeria’s veteran broadcaster, Eugenia Abu, has lamented that the reading culture in the country is not enough despite its imperative...
Collaborators Fuelling Insurgency – GOC
The Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC), 7 Division of Nigerian Army, Brig-Gen Abdulmalik Bulama Biu, has said that collaborators of...
I Will Pursue Aggressive Reforms In Kogi – Sani-lulu
A frontline governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi State, Alhaji Abdullahi Sani-Lulu, has...
Gombe Pledges Support For NNPC’s Oil Search In Gongola Basin
The Gombe State government has declared its determination to support the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) in its efforts towards...
RUGA Suspension: Equity International Commends FG
Equity International Initiative (EII) has commended federal government for suspending the RUGA policy due to protests against the poorly conceived,...
Groups Urge Gbajabiamila To Be Steadfast
As tension rages over list of the House of Representatives minority principal officers, as announced by the Speaker, Rt Hon...
MOST POPULAR
- Tribute24 hours ago
20 Years Without Our Bappa
- NEWS13 hours ago
Just In: PMB Re-appoints Boss Mustapha, Abba Kyari
- NEWS19 hours ago
JUST IN: Osun Guber: Supreme Court Decides In Favour Of Oyetola
- Tribute24 hours ago
Mohammed Salihijo Ahmad In Loving Memory 1957 – 1999
- COVER STORIES19 hours ago
Osun Guber: Supreme Court Affirms Gov. Oyetola’s Election
- FEATURES5 hours ago
Big Secrets Spouses Keep
- BUSINESS18 hours ago
Boeing 737 Max: ‘I Lost My Family In The Ethiopian Plane Crash’
- COVER STORIES24 hours ago
Clerics Accused Of Sexual Assault