NEWS
Woman Seeks Divorce Over Husband’s Serial Suicide Attempt
Health worker, Funmilayo Akinmulero, yesterday, pleaded with a Customary Court in Badagry, Lagos, to dissolve her marriage because her husband had attempted to commit suicide twice.
Funmilayo, 45, told the court that her husband of 11 years, Olusegun Akinmulero, had twice attempted to commit suicide “because he was fed up with life.
“My lord, my husband is not responsible. He tried to commit suicide twice, saying he was fed up with life without considering his children and me.
The first time he bought rat killer to poison himself but after eating it, the medicine did not kill him. We had to rush him to the hospital for treatment.
“After returning, a few days later, he said that he wanted to die again and went to the bush with rope but he was rescued by a neighbour.
“I’m the one responsible for the upkeep of the three children of the marriage. He is not taking care of me or the three children.”
Funmilayo also told the court that Olusegun attacked her on January 15, 2016 and wanted to kill her with a cutlass, saying that she was saved by neighbours.
“My husband brought a lady into the house when I was not at home. After having carnal knowledge of her, they used my new towel to clean themselves.
“When I came back I discovered that my towel was wet and when I asked, he slapped me and brought out a cutlass,” the mother of three, residing at Igbo Eji in Iragbon, Badagry stated.
Funmilayo also alleged that Olusegun once fled home for six months, after collecting N500, 000 to make furniture for a customer.
“On November 24, 2018, after abandoning us for six months, he called me that he had been arrested by the police.
“At the station, police informed me that he collected N500, 000 from a man and spent the money without doing his work.
“I told them that I didn’t know anything about the money because he had not been home in the past six months.
“I’m no longer interested in him my lord. I met another man when he abandoned us and I am now pregnant for him,” Funmilayo said.
She begged the court to dissolve the marriage and order Olusegun to be responsible for the upkeep of the children.
Olusegun, a furniture maker, however, was not in court to respond to the charges.
The president of the court, Mr Shakirudeen Adekola, adjourned the case until July 18 for judgement.
MOST READ
Woman Seeks Divorce Over Husband’s Serial Suicide Attempt
Health worker, Funmilayo Akinmulero, yesterday, pleaded with a Customary Court in Badagry, Lagos, to dissolve her marriage because her husband...
Orphaned Corps Member Killed By Robbers
While many people are celebrating the gift of life today, the same cannot be said for a Cross River youth...
1 Dies In Kano Tanker Explosion
The Kano State Fire Service, yesterday, confirmed one person dead, while another was injured, when a tanker, filled with diesel...
APC Support Groups Clamour For Bulama As Party Scribe
A coalition of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Support Groups has thrown its weight behind the candidature of Arch Mustapha...
PDP Condemns Gbajabiamila’s Hostility Against Hon Chinda
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, accused the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, of making hate...
Adamawa APC Vows To Pursue Court Case
The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa State has vowed to pursue the court case it instituted against the result...
Makinde Sacks OYSIEC Board, Vows To Pay Salaries
Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, has dissolved the board of the State Independent Electoral Board (OYSIEC) with a promise to...
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS14 hours ago
Just In: PMB Re-appoints Boss Mustapha, Abba Kyari
- NEWS21 hours ago
JUST IN: Osun Guber: Supreme Court Decides In Favour Of Oyetola
- FEATURES6 hours ago
Big Secrets Spouses Keep
- COVER STORIES20 hours ago
Osun Guber: Supreme Court Affirms Gov. Oyetola’s Election
- BUSINESS19 hours ago
Boeing 737 Max: ‘I Lost My Family In The Ethiopian Plane Crash’
- NEWS17 hours ago
Osun S/Court Judgement: Democracy, Judiciary Bleeding, Says Frank
- NEWS17 hours ago
PDP, Others React To Gov. Oyetola’s Supreme Court Victory
- FEATURES5 hours ago
Fear Of Failure Spurs Me To Achieve More– Bello