NEWS
Youths Submit 100-man List For Ministerial Appointment
A coalition of APC youth support groups under the aegis of Nigerian Youth Corporate Social Responsibility Fund (NYCARF), has submitted a 100-man list to the presidency for ministerial and others appointment.
Addressing journalists in Abuja, the chairman of NYCARF, Amb Vincent Anthony, said that they are working in line with 50 per cent inclusion of youth in governance, as part of President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-elect agreement.
He said, “Your excellency, Mr President, we have carefully selected young people, unemployed graduates, who are entrepreneurs and technocrats, selected from the 36 states and FCT, to make sure that we present the best of all teams needed to achieve not only inclusion of youth in governance, but a team which goals are to see that your next level agenda is recorded in the history book of Nigeria as the best and the only tenure that turned the history book around for a new dawn. A new era shall emerge after your watch in 2023.
“After much consultation with the office of the SGF, Buhari Support Organisation (BSO) among others, we are demanding for a ministerial slot of the minister of youth and sports development and other political appointments in the governance of the country,” he said.
According to him, “Today is a very special day for the entire Nigeria youths in the federation. Today is designed for final screening of the 100-man list to be transmitted to the president and we have officially done that, because the list has been screened and approved and a lot of well wishes have been sent as well to the president.”
He added that the list was approved by the entire Nigeria youth leadership structure, members of the coalition of young candidates, the APC support groups, the members of the coalition that powered the corporate social responsibility funds and voluntary youth organisations.
Also speaking, the secretary of the group, Hon Joel Eze, said, “We are sure that the president will respond positively to the list,” adding that “we believe that Mr President is a man of integrity and he is not someone that can be controversial with his words. We are certain that he is going to consider the youth in his next level agenda.”
MOST READ
Youths Submit 100-man List For Ministerial Appointment
A coalition of APC youth support groups under the aegis of Nigerian Youth Corporate Social Responsibility Fund (NYCARF), has submitted...
Osun Ruling: You Can’t Browbeat Judiciary, Presidency Tells Atiku
The Presidency has said it finds very ridiculous, and even comical, reaction of former vice president and candidate of the...
PMB Reads Riot Act To Herdsmen, Communities
Following a brief on incidents that triggered violence and loss of lives in Katsina State on Wednesday, President Muhammadu Buhari...
NCC Tasks Telecoms Stakeholders To Develop Broadband Imperatives
The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), has tasked stakeholders in the telecoms industry, to support the development of six-key broadband imperatives,...
ICRC Donates Medical Aid To Tanker Explosion Victims
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), yesterday, donated drugs and other medical consumables to the Benue State University...
100% Fruit Juice Good For Recovering Lost Energy – Expert
The publicity secretary of the Nutritional Society of Nigeria, Olusola Malomo, has urged Nigerians, especially religious adherents, to explore the...
NCDMB Trains 107 IDPs For Rebuilding Northeast
The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), has graduated 107 IDPs under its Fair Change Initiative program for rebuilding...
MOST POPULAR
- Tribute20 hours ago
20 Years Without Our Bappa
- NEWS16 hours ago
JUST IN: Osun Guber: Supreme Court Decides In Favour Of Oyetola
- EDITORIAL22 hours ago
Salihijo Ahmad, 20 Years On…
- NEWS10 hours ago
Just In: PMB Re-appoints Boss Mustapha, Abba Kyari
- Tribute20 hours ago
Mohammed Salihijo Ahmad In Loving Memory 1957 – 1999
- COLUMNS23 hours ago
The Story Of Busola Dakolo’s Unknown ‘Cousin’5
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
Osun Guber: Supreme Court Affirms Gov. Oyetola’s Election
- CRIME22 hours ago
Bandits Kill 18, Many Escape With Injuries In Katsina Communities