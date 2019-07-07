NEWS
2 Die, 9 Injured In Auto Crash Along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway
The Ogun Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), says two persons died while nine others sustained various degrees of injury after a multiple accident along Isara area, Lagos-Ibadan expressway.
Mr Clement Oladele, the state’s Sector Commandant of the Corp disclosed this while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota, on Sunday.
Oladele said that the accident happened at about 8.30 a.m. on Saturday adding that it involved a truck and six other vehicles along Isara area, Lagos-Ibadan expressway.
He explained that the six vehicles rammed into a truck belonging to Buildwell Company that got stuck at Straigate Isara area, while trying to enter the company.
Oladele listed the vehicles involved to include- Toyota bus with registration number XR516KG, Toyota bus with registration number KUJ 186 XB, Nissan Truck with registration number KJA 785XN, Toyota car with registration number LSD 435 FK, Kia car with registration number LND 866 BA and Layland Truck with registration number KUJ 345 XB.
The FRSC boss attributed the accident to wrongful overtaking and excessive speed.
The sector commandant said that 35 persons were involved, while two persons died and nine others sustained various degrees of injury.
“The corpses of victims were deposited at FOS morgue, Ipara, Ogun, while the survivors are receiving intensive treatment at to Victory Hospital, Ogere, Ogun,” he said.
Oladele said that the obstruction had been cleared by FRSC personnel with support from sister agencies to ease the free flow of traffic in the area.
The sector commander, however advised motorists to be cautious and adhere to 50 km per hours rule while plying construction zones.
He further advised passengers to caution their drivers and those not adhering to the above rule, should be promptly reported to the FRSC through its toll free number 122.
MOST READ
2 Die, 9 Injured In Auto Crash Along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway
The Ogun Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), says two persons died while nine others sustained various degrees...
Iran Announces New Breach Of Nuclear Deal
Iran has announced it will break a limit set on uranium enrichment, in breach of the landmark 2015 deal designed...
Gov Sule And Race To Fulfil Campaign Promises In Nasarawa
During his inauguration as governor of Nasarawa State, Governor Abdullahi Sule, promised to make some landmark achievements within the first...
Obaseki Consolidates Grip On Edo APC
Battle for the soul of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State continues to rage, PATRICK OCHOGA, writes Clearly, there...
Infrastructure Improved In Buhari’s First Term – Olokoba
Comrade Razaq Olokoba, a public affairs analyst and human rights activist is the National President, Campaign for Dignity in Governance...
Intrigues As PDP Struggles To Control Members In NASS
CHIBUZO UKAIBE writes on the crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over the minority leadership tussle The suspension of...
As APC Runs Second Phase In Govt
The next four years will, for all intents and purposes, be very eventful for the All Progressives Congress (APC). This...
MOST POPULAR
- SPONSORED5 hours ago
Discover Best Natural Treatment For Weak Erection, Erectile Dysfunction, Get Your Confidence Back 100%
- NEWS20 hours ago
Explosion Hits Military Unit, Kills 2 Soldiers
- NEWS15 hours ago
104-year-old World War ll Veteran Begs FG For Pension
- NEWS23 hours ago
Nigeria’s Air Peace Receives Rousing Reception At Dubai Airport
- NEWS21 hours ago
FRSC Warns Newly Recruited Marshals Against Extortion, Bribery
- NEWS21 hours ago
Kyari, Mustapha’s Reappointment, Reward For Diligence — Kogi Gov
- OPINION22 hours ago
Nigeria and the Free Trade Agreement
- SPORTS15 hours ago
PMB Hails Super Eagles For Defeating Cameroon