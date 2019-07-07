2 Die, 9 Injured In Auto Crash Along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

The Ogun Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), says two persons died while nine others sustained various degrees of injury after a multiple accident along Isara area, Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

Mr Clement Oladele, the state’s Sector Commandant of the Corp disclosed this while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota, on Sunday.

Oladele said that the accident happened at about 8.30 a.m. on Saturday adding that it involved a truck and six other vehicles along Isara area, Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

He explained that the six vehicles rammed into a truck belonging to Buildwell Company that got stuck at Straigate Isara area, while trying to enter the company.

Oladele listed the vehicles involved to include- Toyota bus with registration number XR516KG, Toyota bus with registration number KUJ 186 XB, Nissan Truck with registration number KJA 785XN, Toyota car with registration number LSD 435 FK, Kia car with registration number LND 866 BA and Layland Truck with registration number KUJ 345 XB.

The FRSC boss attributed the accident to wrongful overtaking and excessive speed.

The sector commandant said that 35 persons were involved, while two persons died and nine others sustained various degrees of injury.

“The corpses of victims were deposited at FOS morgue, Ipara, Ogun, while the survivors are receiving intensive treatment at to Victory Hospital, Ogere, Ogun,” he said.

Oladele said that the obstruction had been cleared by FRSC personnel with support from sister agencies to ease the free flow of traffic in the area.

The sector commander, however advised motorists to be cautious and adhere to 50 km per hours rule while plying construction zones.

He further advised passengers to caution their drivers and those not adhering to the above rule, should be promptly reported to the FRSC through its toll free number 122.